TATA Light Armoured Multirole Vehicle





TATA Sons' defence division, through TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is actively negotiating to supply military hardware to nations in Africa and Europe. This development aligns with India's strategic push to bolster its arms industry and ramp up exports. A Financial Times report highlights these talks as part of a broader overseas expansion.





The initiative gains momentum amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, or Atmanirbhar Bharat. By curbing import dependency and boosting exports, the country aims to fortify its defence manufacturing ecosystem. TATA's moves exemplify this policy in action.





In September 2025, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated TASL's cutting-edge facility near Casablanca in Berrechid, Morocco. This plant, India's first overseas defence manufacturing unit by a private firm, will produce around 150 wheeled armoured platform vehicles for the Moroccan government. It marks a significant milestone in TATA's global footprint.





Sukaran Singh, TASL's chief executive and managing director, emphasised the factory's role as an "entry point into Africa." He noted that all platforms from the facility are already under proposal to foreign countries. TASL manufactures a diverse range, from artillery systems to combat and logistics vehicles.





India's defence sector has long grappled with a stark paradox. As one of the world's top arms importers with a massive domestic market, it struggled to nurture a robust indigenous base for decades. Production remained dominated by public sector undertakings and ordnance factories, stifling innovation and private participation.





This landscape began shifting over the past decade through sweeping reforms. Changes in procurement policies, licensing, export controls, and foreign direct investment (FDI) norms have democratised the sector. Private players now compete alongside state entities.





Key measures include negative import lists that prioritise indigenous procurement and domestic preference frameworks. The emphasis has moved from mere assembly to genuine local manufacturing, fostering technological depth. These steps have catalysed a vibrant ecosystem.





The outcomes are tangible: domestic production has surged, exports have exploded, and a pipeline of home-grown platforms is emerging. Large private firms, specialised MSMEs, and defence startups now thrive. Growth stems from policy incentives but is validated by market competition, compelling firms to innovate and deliver.





Defence exports offer high-value revenue with profound multiplier effects. They stimulate sectors like metallurgy, electronics, software, and advanced manufacturing. Labour-intensive supply chains pair with capital- and technology-heavy upper tiers, driving broad industrial progress.





Moreover, defence manufacturing integrates India into global strategic networks. It enhances diplomatic ties and positions the nation as a reliable supplier. This outward orientation counters historical insularity.





Record figures underscore the transformation. India's defence exports reached an all-time high of ₹21,083 crore in 2023-24, up from a mere ₹686 crore in 2013-14. This 30-fold surge over a decade reflects policy success and private sector dynamism.





TATA's African and European overtures build on this momentum. The Morocco facility not only secures a foothold but also demonstrates India's capability to deliver turnkey solutions abroad. It paves the way for technology transfer and joint ventures.





Challenges persist, however. Scaling production to meet international standards demands sustained investment in R&D and quality assurance. Geopolitical sensitivities around arms exports require careful navigation of regulations and end-user assurances.





Yet, the trajectory is promising. With firms like TATA leading the charge, India could emerge as a major defence exporter. This shift promises economic gains, strategic autonomy, and a more balanced global role in security affairs.





Based On ET News Report







