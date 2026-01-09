Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova





The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a vehement condemnation of the United States' actions against the oil tanker Marinera, labelling them as unlawful and a direct violation of international maritime law.





In a statement released on Thursday, Moscow urged Washington to immediately cease its operations targeting the vessel and others engaged in lawful activities on the high seas. The incident, which occurred on 7 January in the North Atlantic, has sparked fears of escalating military-political tensions across the Euro-Atlantic region.





Russian officials expressed profound alarm at what they described as the illegal use of force by US Armed Forces. The Marinera, temporarily authorised to fly the Russian flag on 24 December in full compliance with international and Russian law, was peacefully transiting international waters en route to a Russian port. Moscow emphasised that US authorities had been repeatedly informed of the tanker's civilian status and Russian registration, leaving no room for claims that it was sailing without a flag or under false pretences.





International maritime law, as cited by the Russian Ministry, grants the flag state—Russia in this case—exclusive jurisdiction over its vessels on the high seas. Boarding or inspecting such ships is permissible only in exceptional circumstances, such as suspected piracy or slave trading, none of which applied here.





Russia explicitly refused consent for any intervention and had formally protested to US authorities in recent weeks over the persistent pursuit by a US Coast Guard vessel.





The boarding and de facto seizure of the Marinera by US military personnel, coupled with the detention of its multinational crew, constitutes a gross infringement on the freedom of navigation and the legitimate rights of the shipowner, according to Moscow.





Russian diplomats highlighted the risks to the crew's lives and health, particularly amid severe weather conditions in the North Atlantic, where the unsafe pursuit raised the spectre of significant environmental damage from the oil tanker.





Moscow dismissed US references to domestic sanctions legislation as legally baseless. Unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and its Western allies lack legitimacy and cannot justify extraterritorial assertions of jurisdiction on the high seas, the statement argued. Russian officials further decried suggestions from some US figures that the seizure forms part of a strategy to control Venezuela's natural resources as profoundly cynical and neo-colonial.





The Marinera, previously known as the Bella 1, had reportedly evaded a US blockade of sanctioned oil tankers near Venezuela for over a fortnight before its capture following weeks of pursuit by a US Coast Guard warship.





This operation underscores Washington's disregard for established norms of international maritime navigation and its propensity to provoke crises, even as Russian-American relations remain severely strained, per the Foreign Ministry.





Russia warned that the incident risks lowering the threshold for force against civilian shipping, potentially emboldening other actors. It pointed to the United Kingdom—accused of a history of maritime predation—as already signalling intent to emulate the US, having acknowledged involvement in the North Atlantic operation. Such developments could cascade into broader escalations, Moscow cautioned.





In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated demands for the immediate release of the detained crew, including Russian citizens, with guarantees of humane treatment and respect for their rights. It called for their swift return home and a full cessation of unlawful pursuits. Failure to comply, Russia implied, would only heighten geopolitical frictions in an already volatile Euro-Atlantic theatre.





This episode arrives amid heightened global scrutiny of maritime interdictions linked to sanctions regimes, particularly those targeting Venezuelan oil shipments.





The tanker's seizure revives debates over the legality of enforcement actions beyond territorial waters, where freedom of navigation remains a cornerstone of international order. Analysts note that Russia's vocal defence underscores its commitment to challenging perceived Western overreach, even as it navigates its own pariah status post-Ukraine conflict.





The implications extend to energy security and trade routes. With the Marinera laden with oil, any mishap during the pursuit could have precipitated an environmental catastrophe, amplifying criticisms of US tactics. Moscow's statement positions the incident as a litmus test for adherence to UN Convention on the Law of the Sea principles, urging a return to multilateral norms over unilateral coercion.





As tensions simmer, diplomatic channels between Russia and the US face further strain. The Foreign Ministry's rhetoric—framing the event as a provocative escalation—signals Moscow's intent to rally international sympathy, particularly from nations wary of sanctions' extraterritorial bite.





Observers will watch closely for Washington's rebuttal and any resolution on the crew's fate, amid fears of tit-for-tat reprisals at sea.





Based On ANI Report







