



Pakistan's Information Minister has criticised the growing diplomatic ties between India and the Taliban, accusing them of collaborating against Islamabad.





This comes amid heightened tensions, as Pakistan blames India for its deteriorating relations with Afghanistan. Trade figures, however, paint a contrasting picture of economic shifts favouring New Delhi.





The Taliban's new ambassador to India, Noor Ahmad Noor, recently took charge in Delhi and met with officials from India's Ministry of External Affairs. Discussions centred on bolstering political and trade links, including simplified visa processes. This marks a notable warming of relations following high-level visits by Taliban ministers over recent months.





India has upgraded its presence in Kabul to a full embassy and prioritised humanitarian aid, building on longstanding goodwill among Afghans. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reaffirmed this people-centric strategy. Afghanistan views India as a key partner for investment in mining, infrastructure, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.





Pakistan's frequent border closures with Afghanistan have disrupted transit trade, slashing it from $6.7 billion in FY23 to $1.01 billion in FY25. Bilateral trade fell sharply to $594 million in the first half of FY 2025-26, down from $1.26 billion the previous year. These actions have compelled Kabul to seek alternatives, boosting routes via Iran’s Chabahar port and Central Asia.





In October 2025, India emerged as Afghanistan's top export destination, absorbing $103.9 million of total exports worth $274.9 million. Pharmaceuticals from India now replace many Pakistani imports. The Taliban have suspended trade with Pakistan entirely, refusing to reopen borders without significant relational improvements.





Pakistan faces substantial losses, with exporters forfeiting an estimated $177 million monthly due to halted cross-border activity. Disruptions also affect Karachi port operations and transport firms. India, meanwhile, has activated air corridors to Kabul and leverages Chabahar for cargo, diminishing Afghanistan's reliance on Pakistani routes.





Islamabad alleges Indian funding of attacks via Afghan soil, targeting Baloch separatists and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Yet, Pakistan contends with over 5,000 terror incidents in 2025, prompting introspection rather than external blame. Historically, Pakistan has struggled to maintain cordial ties with successive Afghan regimes.





India's engagement aligns with regional trends, following China, Russia, and others in accepting Taliban envoys. This provides strategic depth amid challenges elsewhere, like Bangladesh's overtures to Pakistan. Economically, stronger India-Afghanistan links position Kabul as a potential trade hub bypassing Pakistan.





Agencies







