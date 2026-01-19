United States President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping escalation of 25 per cent tariff on imports from several European nations in response to their support for Denmark's stance on Greenland.





The measure targets Denmark, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Trump framed the tariffs as essential for national security and Arctic defence, vowing they will persist until a deal secures the "complete and total purchase of Greenland."





The tariff schedule unfolds in phases, beginning with a 10 per cent levy on 1 February 2026, escalating sharply to 25 per cent from 1 June 2026. This graduated approach allows affected countries a brief window to recalibrate trade strategies before the full impact hits. White House officials described it as a calculated escalation to pressure European capitals into negotiations.





Trump's rhetoric echoes his first-term ambitions for Greenland, which he pursued in 2019 as a strategic asset amid rising Arctic competition. He cited China's growing presence in the region, Russia's militarisation of the Arctic, and the need for US dominance in rare earth minerals and military positioning. "Greenland is not for sale to the highest bidder—it's for America's security," Trump declared in a televised address.





Denmark, as Greenland's governing power under the Kingdom of Denmark, finds itself at the epicentre. Copenhagen has repeatedly rejected US overtures, viewing them as an affront to sovereignty. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that "Greenland is not Danish territory to sell; it belongs to the Greenlandic people," underscoring the island's semi-autonomous status with its own parliament.





European solidarity appears to underpin the targeted nations' backing of Denmark. Germany, France, the UK, and Nordic states have issued joint statements affirming Arctic sovereignty principles under international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. The Netherlands, with its Antarctic interests, has aligned closely, fearing precedents that could erode smaller territories' rights.





Economically, the tariffs threaten billions in transatlantic trade. Germany, Europe's export powerhouse, faces disruption to its automotive and machinery sectors, which rely heavily on the US market. France's luxury goods, wine, and aerospace exports stand vulnerable, while the UK's post-Brexit economy could suffer from hits to financial services linkages and manufacturing.





Nordic countries confront disproportionate pain given their smaller economies. Sweden and Finland, recent NATO entrants, worry about energy and timber exports. Norway's oil and gas shipments, already geopolitically sensitive, risk retaliation chains. The Netherlands' Rotterdam hub, a key transhipment point, anticipates logistical chaos.





Business lobbies reacted swiftly. The Confederation of British Industry warned of "catastrophic supply chain ripples," urging diplomatic intervention. German's BDI industry group projected up to €15 billion in annual losses at full tariff levels. French chambers of commerce called for EU-wide countermeasures, hinting at retaliatory duties on US tech and agriculture.





Geopolitically, the move strains NATO cohesion at a tense juncture. With Russia advancing hypersonic capabilities in the Arctic and China investing in Greenlandic infrastructure, Trump argues European hesitance undermines alliance defences. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasised Greenland's radar and missile defence potential, vital against polar threats.





Critics decry the tariffs as economic coercion masquerading as strategy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell labelled it "gunboat diplomacy in trade guise," invoking historical parallels to US interventions. Greenlandic Inuit leaders expressed alarm, prioritising self-determination over great-power tussles and demanding consultation in any talks.





Market tremors followed the announcement. The Dow Jones dipped 1.2 per cent initially, with European indices like the DAX and FTSE 100 sliding further. The euro weakened against the dollar, and commodity prices for rare earths—abundant in Greenland—surged on speculation of US leverage.





Diplomatic channels buzzed immediately. EU leaders scheduled an emergency summit in Brussels, while NATO ambassadors convened urgently. Denmark sought UN Security Council input, framing the tariffs as a threat to global norms. Trump, undeterred, posted on Truth Social: "Europe chooses Denmark over America—pay the price until Greenland is ours."





Analysts foresee protracted negotiations. A compromise might involve US basing rights or mining concessions rather than outright purchase, mirroring deals like the US Virgin Islands acquisition. Yet European unity could harden, potentially fracturing transatlantic trade frameworks like the WTO.





India, watchful from afar, monitors Arctic ripples given its own interests in polar shipping routes and rare earths for defence tech. New Delhi's neutral stance on Greenland avoids entanglement but eyes US tariff precedents for Indo-Pacific trade wars.





Long-term, the saga tests Trump's deal-making prowess against multilateral resolve. Success could reshape Arctic power dynamics, bolstering US primacy. Failure risks trade wars eclipsing strategic gains, with Greenland's 56,000 residents caught in the crossfire of superpower ambitions.





Agencies







