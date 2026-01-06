



Xinfiniti Aerospace, a Bangalore-based firm specialising in advanced aerospace technologies, has recently proposed innovative unmanned variants of the Indian military's venerable Chetak and Cheetah helicopters.





These legacy platforms, originally derived from French designs and license-produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited since the 1960s and 1970s, have served as critical assets for high-altitude operations, reconnaissance, troop transport, and casualty evacuation across the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.





The company's Unmanned Army Cheetah Autonomous System (ACAS) aims to transform the single-engine Cheetah—known for its reliability in Siachen Glacier missions—into a pilotless platform capable of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T).





Cheetah Cheetah Autonomous System (ACAS) helicopter concept





This concept allows the unmanned Cheetah to operate alongside manned helicopters, extending operational reach in contested environments while reducing pilot risk.





Similarly, Xinfiniti's unmanned Chetak variant targets naval operations, maintaining visual and operational similarity to manned counterparts for seamless integration into existing fleets. Such adaptations leverage the helicopters' proven airframes, upgrading avionics, flight controls, and autonomy systems derived from modern UAV technologies.





This initiative aligns with India's broader push to phase out ageing Chetak and Cheetah fleets, which face escalating maintenance costs and safety issues after decades of service. The Ministry of Defence's recent Request for Information for 200 advanced reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters underscores the urgency, with Xinfiniti positioning itself to contribute through indigenous upgrades rather than full replacements.





Xinfiniti Aerospace emphasises modularity in its designs, enabling weaponisation, enhanced sensors for day-night operations, and compatibility with special forces missions. By retrofitting existing airframes, the firm seeks to accelerate deployment, bypass lengthy development cycles, and support 'Make in India' goals via technology transfer and local manufacturing.





Past efforts, such as HAL's collaboration with Israel Aerospace Industries on a naval rotary UAV based on Chetak, provide precedent, though progress stalled. Xinfiniti's fresh proposals, unveiled in early 2026, revive these ideas with autonomous capabilities tailored for high-altitude and maritime roles.





Potential integration with HAL's Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) program or foreign partnerships could amplify impact, as the RFI invites Indian firms to bid independently or jointly. Challenges include certification for unmanned operations in civilian airspace and ensuring ruggedness against electronic warfare threats.





Xinfiniti's endeavour promises cost-effective fleet extension, bolstering India's defence posture amid border tensions and modernisation drives. Successful realisation could set a benchmark for unmanned conversions of legacy assets globally.





