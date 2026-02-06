A devastating suicide bombing at Tarlai Imambargah in Islamabad's Shehzad Town has claimed at least 69 lives and injured 169 others. The attack struck during afternoon prayers at this prominent Shia shrine, turning a place of worship into a scene of horror.





Eyewitness accounts and Pakistani media reports indicate that the bomber detonated his explosives at the main gate. Alert guards intercepted the attacker, preventing him from entering the main hall crowded with worshippers. This quick action likely spared many more casualties.





Video footage from the blast site reveals the ferocity of the explosion. The gate structure suffered severe damage, with shattered windows in nearby buildings and debris strewn across the road. Graphic images show dead bodies, some with limbs severed, underscoring the blast's brutality.





Security officials quoted by The Times of Islamabad confirmed the suicide nature of the attack. The interception at the entrance highlights the vigilance of the guards, though the detonation still caused widespread devastation in the vicinity.





In the immediate aftermath, Islamabad's Inspector General of Police declared a city-wide emergency. Rescue teams and law enforcement rushed to the scene, bracing for a high death toll amid chaotic conditions.





The injured were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities, primarily the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital. Medical staff reported treating scores of victims with burns, shrapnel wounds, and blast trauma.





This tragedy unfolds less than three months after another suicide blast in Islamabad. On 11 November 2025, an explosion outside a district and sessions court killed 12 people and injured over 30, raising fresh concerns about the capital's vulnerability to such assaults.





Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded promptly, condemning the attack in a public statement. He expressed deep grief over the loss of at least 69 lives and the wounding of 169 others at the Shiite mosque.





Sharif's office described the bombing as a cowardly act, vowing that those responsible would face justice. The statement emphasised national unity in the face of terrorism, amid fears of sectarian motives given the shrine's Shia significance.





The incident has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan's security apparatus in the capital. Recent attacks suggest persistent threats from extremist groups, despite ongoing counter-terrorism programs.





Authorities have launched a full investigation, with forensic teams analysing the blast site for clues on the bomber's identity and explosives used. Intelligence agencies are probing possible links to banned outfits operating in the region.





As the death toll stands at 69, with 169 injured, the nation mourns the victims—many of whom were devout worshippers gathered for prayers. Families wait anxiously outside hospitals for news of their loved ones.





This bombing not only shatters lives but also underscores the fragile security landscape in Islamabad. Enhanced measures, including bolstered checkpoints and intelligence sharing, may now follow to prevent further outrage.