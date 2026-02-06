



Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has arrived in India for an official visit lasting until 9 February, at the invitation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This four-day engagement underscores the growing strategic ties between Greece and India amid evolving regional security dynamics.





In New Delhi, Dendias is set to hold bilateral meetings with Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on bolstering defence cooperation and addressing key regional security challenges.





The Greek minister will also join a session at the India-EU Forum. There, he will deliberate on international developments and security concerns, highlighting the broader European dimension of India's partnerships.





Following his Delhi engagements, Dendias will head to Bengaluru. The visit aims to foster collaboration between Greek and Indian defence industries, tapping into mutual opportunities in manufacturing and technology.





This trip gains added significance against the backdrop of strengthened India-EU relations. A landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union was finalised and signed on 27 January, marking a major milestone in one of India's key economic alliances.





Crafted as a modern, rules-based trade pact, the FTA tackles global challenges while promoting deeper market integration between the world's fourth- and second-largest economies. Their combined market exceeds ₹2,091.6 lakh crore, benefiting over two billion people.





The agreement grants preferential access for more than 99 per cent of India's exports by value. It safeguards policy space for sensitive sectors, aligning with India's developmental goals.





India-EU bilateral merchandise trade reached approximately ₹11.5 lakh crore in 2024-25. India exported around ₹6.4 lakh crore (USD 75.85 billion) to the EU, with services trade hitting ₹7.2 lakh crore in 2024.





Despite this growth, vast untapped potential persists given the markets' scale. The FTA charts a clear path for India and the EU to become each other's primary economic partners.





The deal elevates India-EU ties into a multifaceted partnership. It offers stability for exporters, aiding Indian businesses, including MSMEs, to pursue long-term investments and integrate into European supply chains amid global uncertainties.





India secures preferential access across 97 per cent of tariff lines, spanning 99.5 per cent of trade value. Notably, 70.4 per cent of lines—covering 90.7 per cent of exports—will enjoy immediate duty elimination in labour-intensive sectors.





These include textiles, leather, footwear, tea, coffee, spices, sports goods, toys, gems, jewellery, and select marine products. Another 20.3 per cent of lines will reach zero duty over three to five years.





The remaining 6.1 per cent will benefit from reductions or tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for items like cars, steel, and certain shrimp and prawns. Key sectors facing EU duties of 4-26 per cent—worth over ₹2.87 lakh crore (USD 33 billion) in exports—gain zero-duty entry upon implementation.





In reciprocity, India offers duty elimination or cuts on 92.1 per cent of its tariff lines, covering 97.5 per cent of EU exports. This includes 49.6 per cent with immediate elimination and 39.5 per cent phased out over five, seven, or ten years.





The FTA boosts agriculture and processed foods via access for tea, coffee, spices, grapes, gherkins, cucumbers, dried onions, and fresh fruits and vegetables. Sensitive areas like dairy, cereals, poultry, and soymeal remain protected.





Product-specific rules of origin match existing supply chains, permit self-certification, and extend MSME flexibilities, including quotas for shrimps, prawns, and downstream aluminium products.





In services, the EU commits across 144 sub-sectors, encompassing IT, ITeS, professional services, education, and business services. India opens 102 sub-sectors, prioritising EU interests in telecommunications, maritime, financial, and environmental services.





A robust mobility framework aids Indian professionals as intra-corporate transferees, contractual suppliers, and independents in numerous sub-sectors. Commitments include finalising social security pacts within five years.





Indian traditional medicine practitioners secure enhanced access for AYUSH services in EU states, with locked-in openness for wellness centres and clinics.





The FTA bolsters intellectual property safeguards per TRIPS standards, recognises India's Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), and advances SPS and TBT cooperation via digitisation and mutual recognition.





Sectoral wins span engineering goods, marine products, leather, footwear, gems, jewellery, textiles, apparel, plastics, rubber, chemicals, medical instruments, and minerals. Tariff cuts unlock vast EU markets, spurring jobs across India.





Dendias's visit thus aligns defence diplomacy with this economic momentum, potentially paving the way for joint ventures in Bengaluru's aerospace and defence hubs.





Based On ANI Report







