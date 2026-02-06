



Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo announced a strategic partnership to establish an integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, aiming to address a projected demand of over 1,000 helicopters by the Indian Armed Forces across the Army, Navy, and Air Force over the next decade.





The partnership, sealed with a Memorandum of Understanding in New Delhi, targets the production of Leonardo’s AW169M and AW109 Trekker-M models to meet the needs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with a structured plan for phased indigenisation, maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities, and comprehensive pilot training within India, a move consistent with broader Make in India and defence self-reliance objectives.





The scale of the program reflects a broader push to reduce dependence on imported rotorcraft and to create a sovereign industrial capability that can sustain both defence and civil aviation needs in the longer term.





India’s current helicopter fleet stands at fewer than 250 aircraft, a modest figure given its population and strategic demands. Much of the projected need stems from replacing ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters while expanding capabilities for modern operations. Adani and Leonardo aim to deliver around 100 helicopters annually, bolstering domestic manufacturing under India’s self-reliance drive.





The collaboration emphasises phased indigenisation, alongside maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities and pilot training programmes. Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Defence & Aerospace, described it as “a pivotal stride toward a resilient, future-ready helicopter ecosystem”. The first aircraft are slated to roll out before 2030, with production scaling up swiftly thereafter.





Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, highlighted the strategic imperative: “With over 1,000 helicopters needed, this partnership accelerates indigenisation and positions India as a world-class production base.” Leonardo’s Managing Director for Helicopters, Gian Piero Cutillo, noted India’s potential as a key growth market with expanding military requirements.





Beyond defence, the ecosystem promises economic ripple effects, including thousands of skilled jobs in engineering, manufacturing, and logistics. Civil applications—such as emergency medical services and offshore operations—could further amplify demand. This deal follows Adani’s recent pact with Brazil’s Embraer for fixed-wing aircraft, underscoring a bold vision for India’s aerospace sector.





Bharat Shakti Report







