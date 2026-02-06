



Navi Mumbai-based VTOL Aviation India Private Limited has unveiled the VLM_X, a cutting-edge Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) loitering munition designed as a kamikaze drone for precision strikes in modern warfare.





This Made-in-India innovation integrates AI-powered target recognition with stealthy operation, marking a significant step forward in India's indigenous defence capabilities.





The VLM_X stands out for its ability to process real-time camera feeds autonomously, identifying and engaging a wide array of threats including vehicles, personnel, tanks, radars, drones, aircraft, RF transmission systems, and marine vessels.





Operators can employ a tap-to-target vision system or geo-coordinate-based attacks, ensuring high accuracy even in contested environments.





At the heart of its lethality is a strike payload ranging from 2.2 to 3 kg of ammunition, sufficient to neutralise high-value targets effectively. With an endurance of 20 to 30 minutes and a cruise speed of 30 metres per second, the drone can loiter over areas of interest before executing its mission.





Its operational range extends to 30 km, complemented by a maximum altitude of 6,000 metres above mean sea level, allowing deployment across diverse terrains from urban settings to high-altitude regions. The aural signature remains below 40 dB at 300 metres, enhancing its low-observability profile for covert operations.





Founded in 2017 by Kalyan Chowdhury and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, VTOL Aviation has rapidly established itself as a key player in India's aerospace sector. Collaborating with institutions like IIT Kanpur, the firm employs over 70 engineers and secured India's first DGCA Type Certificate for a hybrid VTOL UAV in 2023.





The VLM_X builds on this expertise, offering vertical launch and recovery without runways, ideal for confined spaces such as naval decks or mountainous outposts. This portability addresses limitations of conventional fixed-wing munitions, providing tactical flexibility for the Indian armed forces.





In an era of asymmetric warfare, the drone's AI autonomy reduces operator workload while minimising risks to personnel. Its multi-domain applicability—land, air, and sea—positions it as a versatile asset for surveillance, intelligence, reconnaissance, and strike (ISR) roles.





Recent developments, including mentions of variants like the portable VLM_X8, underscore VTOL Aviation's ongoing refinements to enhance deployability. As India prioritises self-reliance under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, such systems bolster national security without foreign dependencies.





The launch has garnered attention across defence circles, with social media buzz highlighting its potential as a game-changer. Experts anticipate trials and integration into military programs, potentially alongside DRDO efforts in loitering munitions.





The VLM_X exemplifies private sector innovation driving India's defence modernisation, delivering precision, stealth, and lethality in a compact package tailored for contemporary battlefields.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







