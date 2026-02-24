



Bangalore-based Axiscades Technologies subsidiary Mistral Solutions Pvt Ltd, a key player in engineering and technology solutions, has secured a significant ₹25 crore order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The contract involves the supply of advanced Single Board Computers (SBCs) tailored for the TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft program. This development underscores the growing role of private sector firms in India's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Axiscades, formerly associated with Mistral Solutions before its acquisition, brings specialised expertise in aerospace electronics to the table. The SBCs are critical embedded systems that serve as the computational backbone for avionics in modern fighter jets. They integrate processing power, memory, and interfaces into a compact form factor, enabling real-time data handling, sensor fusion, and flight control functions.





The TEJASMK-1A represents an upgraded variant of India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), designed to enhance the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities. This multirole fighter incorporates advanced features such as an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, improved electronic warfare suites, and enhanced avionics. HAL aims to deliver 83 TEJAS MK-1A jets under a previously approved contract, with production ramping up at its Bangalore facilities.





This order highlights Axiscades' deepening integration into the defence supply chain, particularly for high-reliability avionics. Single Board Computers in the TEJAS MK-1A must withstand extreme environmental conditions, including high g-forces, temperatures ranging from -40°C to +70°C, and electromagnetic interference. Compliance with standards like MIL-STD-810 for ruggedness and DO-178C for software safety is imperative.





Financially, the ₹25 crore deal bolsters Axiscades' order book in the defence segment, which has seen steady growth amid India's push for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. The company reported robust revenues from aerospace and defence in its recent quarterly results, driven by contracts with HAL, DRDO, and private OEMs. This infusion supports expansion of its Bangalore R&D centre, focused on next-generation embedded systems.





For HAL, outsourcing SBC production to Axiscades aligns with strategies to mitigate supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate TEJAS deliveries. The MK-1A program has faced delays due to engine supply issues from GE Aerospace, but avionics indigenisation efforts like this one are progressing well. HAL's Bangalore division, a hub for LCA manufacturing, benefits directly from local suppliers like Axiscades.





Strategically, this partnership exemplifies the success of India's defence corridors in Bangalore, often dubbed the 'Silicon Valley of Aerospace'. Clustering firms like Axiscades, HAL, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) fosters innovation in areas such as AI-enabled processing and cyber-secure avionics. It also reduces import dependency, with over 70% indigenous content targeted for TEJAS MK-1A.





The order arrives at a pivotal time, as the IAF accelerates induction of TEJAS variants to address squadron shortages. Recent flight trials of MK-1A prototypes have validated upgraded systems, paving the way for serial production. Axiscades' SBCs will integrate with the aircraft's mission computers, supporting weapons like Astra missiles and precision-guided munitions.





Looking ahead, this contract could open doors for Axiscades in future programs such as TEJAS MK-2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The firm's expertise in ruggedized computing positions it well for unmanned systems and hypersonic platforms. Industry analysts view this as a vote of confidence in private sector capabilities amid rising defence budgets.





In the broader geopolitical context, bolstering TEJAS production enhances India's self-reliance amid tensions along its borders. The TEJAS program, rooted in the 1980s, has evolved into a cornerstone of IAF modernisation, with exports to nations like the Philippines under consideration.





Axiscades' win reinforces Bangalore's stature as a global aerospace hub, attracting investments and talent. With the order execution slated over the next 18-24 months, stakeholders anticipate timely delivery to support HAL's aggressive production goals.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







