



Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed that defence cooperation and artificial intelligence will dominate discussions during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming two-day visit to Israel on 25 February.





This marks Modi's return after nine years, underscoring the enduring personal rapport between him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Azar highlighted the warmth with which Modi is regarded in Israel. Over the past year, ministerial exchanges have paved the way for fresh agreements, with several set for signing during the visit. These build on a foundation of mutual trust, accelerating collaboration across sensitive domains.





In defence, the focus sharpens on counterterrorism technologies. Israel and India aim to move beyond sales to joint production and development of advanced systems. Azar emphasised introducing 'more sensitive technologies' to tackle shared threats effectively.





Missile defence emerges as a pivotal area, with allusions to systems akin to Israel's Iron Dome—potentially linking to India's Mission Sudarshan Chakra. Leaders will also explore AI integration in missiles and drones, heralding deeper strategic synergy.





Israel's government has approved substantial funding—tens of millions of dollars—for broadened cooperation. This spans academic exchanges, agricultural innovation, finance, energy, and mining, with immediate implementation planned post-agreements.





A free trade agreement (FTA) looms large on the agenda. Azar noted that leader-level endorsement could expedite negotiations, targeting completion in coming months. An Israeli delegation will soon arrive in India to finalise the first phase, leveraging India's recent pacts with the EU and US.





AI cooperation stands out as particularly fruitful. Recent meetings between Israel's AI directorate head and Indian counterparts—at MIT, the Foreign Ministry, and major firms—reveal vast potential. India's scale in solar fields and renewables pairs ideally with Israel's AI efficiencies for data centres and energy optimisation.





Emerging technologies will gain momentum, bolstered by Israel's fresh investments in education and innovation. An Israeli firm already eyes AI-cyber partnerships in India, with new funds allocated for academic and innovative ties.





Trust forms the bedrock of this trajectory. Azar stressed readiness to deepen relations into infrastructure, such as Tel Aviv's metro project, where Indian firms have pre-qualified for tenders. Efforts to draw more Indian companies to Israel signal a new vertical in large-scale operations.





Transportation, university linkages, and beyond promise expansion. Modi's visit, the first by an Indian PM since 2017, arrives amid geopolitical flux, positioning India-Israel ties as a strategic bulwark against regional instability.





This partnership exemplifies 'strategic autonomy' for India, blending indigenous ambitions like Atmanirbhar Bharat with Israel's tech prowess. Outcomes could redefine South Asian security dynamics, especially amid rising threats from proxies and missiles.





ANI







