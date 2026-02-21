



Vale, the Brazilian mining giant, has spotlighted India as a powerhouse of growth in the global minerals market. At the Brazil-India Business Forum in New Delhi, CEO Gustavo Pimenta outlined ambitious plans to forge deeper partnerships, particularly in iron ore and strategic minerals. This move underscores India's rising stature amid surging demand for raw materials.





Pimenta emphasised mining's pivotal role in everyday modern life. He predicted the sector's importance will surge further with the global shift to renewable energy and accelerating digitalisation. Industry forecasts, as referenced by Brasil 247, indicate that mineral supply chains must expand five to six times beyond current capacities to satisfy future needs.





Vale's footprint in India has expanded rapidly. Just three to four years ago, sales were negligible, but last year the company delivered 10 million tonnes of iron ore to the Indian market. This growth aligns with India's voracious appetite for steel, currently at around 180 million tonnes annually.





Projections paint an even brighter picture. India's steel production is expected to surpass 300 million tonnes within the next decade, fuelled by booming infrastructure projects and manufacturing expansion. Pimenta positioned India as a prime destination for such demand-driven opportunities.





Despite India's substantial domestic iron ore reserves, Vale brings a distinct advantage. The company specialises in high-grade ore, which reduces emissions in steelmaking processes. This quality supports India's decarbonisation goals in heavy industry.





A key announcement from the forum was Vale's memorandum of understanding with MMDC and Denny Ports. The pact aims to develop a blending centre in India, mirroring Vale's successful operations in Malaysia and China. Sites along both the eastern and western coasts are under evaluation.





This facility would enhance Vale's logistics efficiency, allowing tailored ore blends for Indian steelmakers. It signals a commitment to long-term infrastructure investment, potentially lowering costs and improving supply reliability for local producers.





Looking beyond iron ore, Pimenta highlighted Vale's dominance in nickel and copper. These metals are indispensable for batteries, electric vehicles, and AI hardware, aligning perfectly with the energy transition and tech revolutions. India's push into these sectors amplifies the partnership potential.





Vale's strategy hinges on collaboration with Indian stakeholders. Pimenta reaffirmed that such alliances form the bedrock of the company's expansion plans. This approach could unlock mutual benefits, blending Brazil's resource prowess with India's manufacturing might.





India's strategic minerals sector stands at a crossroads. With global supply strains looming, partnerships like Vale's could bolster self-reliance while addressing critical gaps in high-grade inputs. The forum's outcomes hint at a new chapter in Indo-Brazilian trade.





This development positions India as a linchpin in Vale's global playbook. As demand skyrockets, these ties promise economic dividends, from job creation to advanced mineral processing.





