



Canada has launched proceedings to strip Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key figure in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, of his citizenship.





This development precedes a planned visit to India by Prime Minister Mark Carney on 26 February, as Ottawa aims to repair strained ties with New Delhi.





The action follows reports from Global News, which accessed documents from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Rana, a 65-year-old Pakistan-born businessman, acquired Canadian citizenship in 2001 after immigrating in 1997.





Currently held in custody in India, Rana awaits trial on charges linked to the 26/11 attacks orchestrated by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Those assaults claimed over 160 lives in Mumbai.





Notably, the revocation hinges not on terrorism charges but on alleged misrepresentation during Rana's 2000 citizenship application. IRCC claims he falsified details about his residency in Canada.





Rana declared residence in Ottawa and Toronto for four years prior to applying, citing just a six-day absence. However, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) probe revealed he spent much of that period in Chicago.





There, Rana owned properties and ran businesses, including an immigration consultancy and a grocery store. IRCC described this as "a serious and deliberate deception" that misled officials on residency requirements.





A letter from IRCC dated 31 May 2024 notified Rana of the intent to revoke his citizenship. The case now rests with the Federal Court of Canada, which holds authority over such matters involving fraud or concealed facts.





Rana's lawyers have contested the move, deeming it unfair and rights-violating. A recent Federal Court hearing saw government counsel request to withhold sensitive national security details.





An IRCC spokesperson emphasised that such revocations safeguard the citizenship system's integrity. They stressed that decisions are not taken lightly, with the court ensuring procedural fairness.





Revocations for misrepresentation remain uncommon; reviews show only a few instances in the past decade. This rarity underscores the gravity of the allegations against Rana.





The timing aligns with diplomatic efforts post-Justin Trudeau's tenure, amid soured Canada-India relations. Carney's visit signals a thaw, with this step possibly addressing long-standing Indian concerns over terror suspects harbouring in Canada.





Rana's path to India began with his extradition from the United States. On 10 April, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested him upon arrival in New Delhi, escorted by National Security Guard and NIA officials via a special flight from Los Angeles.





This episode revives scrutiny of the 26/11 plot's architects, including Rana's ties to David Headley, the attack's scout. It highlights ongoing transnational efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.





ANI







