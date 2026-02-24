



Pakistan's Punjab government has issued a stern notification targeting individuals and entities providing charity to banned terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD). Announced on Friday, the directive explicitly warns that such acts will result in bookings under terrorism charges.





The Punjab Home Department has clarified that offering any form of assistance—financial or otherwise—to approximately 90 proscribed groups constitutes a criminal offence. This move aims to sever funding channels often disguised as charitable donations.





Citizens have been strongly advised against donating zakat or other contributions to unregistered or banned organisations. The notification emphasises that legal action will follow for those who ignore this guidance, particularly as zakat-giving peaks during the holy month of Ramadan.





Under the Anti-Terrorism Act, individuals found supporting groups linked to terrorism or anti-state activities face severe penalties. JeM, led by Masood Azhar, and LeT, headed by Hafiz Saeed, along with its front JuD, remain designated as terrorist entities by the United Nations and several nations.





This development underscores Pakistan's ongoing efforts to curb terror financing, amid international pressure to dismantle networks sustaining militancy in South Asia. Critics, however, question the enforcement efficacy, citing past instances where such groups evaded crackdowns through proxies.





The timing of the notification, ahead of Ramadan, signals a proactive stance to prevent misuse of religious philanthropy. Punjab, as Pakistan's most populous province, serves as a critical battleground against radical financing.





Authorities have urged the public to channel donations solely through approved, registered bodies. Verification processes for charitable organisations are to be prioritised to avoid inadvertent support to extremists.





Regional security experts view this as a response to heightened scrutiny from global watchdogs like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Pakistan remains on the FATF grey list, with terror financing among key compliance concerns.





Historical context reveals repeated pledges to proscribe these groups, yet allegations persist of their resurgence via humanitarian facades. JuD, for instance, has rebranded under entities like the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.





The Punjab government's action could set a precedent for other provinces, potentially leading to nationwide uniformity in anti-terror financing measures. Implementation will be key to its success.





Donors risk not only prosecution but also asset freezes and extended investigations. The notification lists all 90 entities, ensuring no ambiguity in identification.





This policy aligns with Islamabad's broader counter-terrorism narrative, though scepticism lingers over political will. Independent monitors call for transparent audits of seized funds.





As Ramadan approaches, mosques and community leaders are expected to disseminate the warning, reinforcing state messaging on lawful charity.





The move may strain relations with hardline elements sympathetic to these groups, testing Punjab's administrative resolve.





The fresh list of banned groups released by the Punjab Home Department on Friday includes JeM, LeT, JuD, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Al-Furqan Trust Karachi, Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Jafaria Pakistan, Al-Qaeda, Hizb-ut-Tahrir, Balochistan Liberation Army, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, ISIS, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, Jundallah, Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, Sindhudesh Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.





Agencies







