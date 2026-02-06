



Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited forward areas in the Creek Sector in Bhuj, Gujarat on 04-05 February 2026. He interacted with Lt. General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command and other senior officers of the Konark Corps.





He was briefed on various initiatives being undertaken in line with the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation Road map, transforming the Indian Army into a technologically advanced, combat-ready force capable of undertaking multi-domain operations.





The Defence Secretary visited the Joint Control Centre, jointly manned by the Tri-Services, Indian Coast Guard, BSF and other security agencies. The centre aims at synergising the multi-source sensor inputs in the region to deliver a unified surveillance picture and enhance situational awareness for ground commanders.





Rajesh Kumar Singh witnessed the multi-agency capability Exercise 'TATRAKSHA', showcasing seamless integration of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, BSF, and allied security agencies in coastal and amphibious operations.





The exercise displayed real time surveillance, precision strikes, joint logistics and rapid response capabilities to handle emerging maritime and border threats, validating decisive integrated capability for a full spectrum of operations.





The Defence Secretary inaugurated the Monumental Flag, symbolising national pride and unity in the border region, and also witnessed a comprehensive operational display of new-generation weapon systems.





The visit reaffirmed the Government's continued focus on strengthening jointness, enhancing infrastructure, promoting indigenisation and developing future-ready, resilient and technologically advanced Armed Forces.





PIB Press Release







