



The United States, alongside its partners and allies, has launched bold initiatives at the 2026 Critical Minerals Ministerial to forge secure and resilient supply chains for critical minerals and rare earths.





Held in Washington DC, the event underscored the pivotal role these resources play in powering advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, batteries, and autonomous devices that are reshaping economies worldwide.





The ministerial highlighted the vulnerabilities of the current market, which remains highly concentrated and susceptible to political coercion and disruptions. Without naming specific nations, the US State Department's Fact Sheet emphasised that such risks threaten core national interests, prompting urgent action to diversify and strengthen global supply networks.





Hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with key figures including Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the event drew representatives from 54 countries and the European Commission, including 43 foreign ministers.





In a single day, the United States signed eleven new bilateral critical minerals frameworks or memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with nations such as Argentina, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, Guinea, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and Uzbekistan. This builds on ten similar agreements inked over the past five months and ongoing negotiations with seventeen others.





These frameworks aim to tackle pricing challenges, spur development, foster fair markets, bridge supply chain gaps, and enhance access to financing. They mark unprecedented US leadership in critical minerals diplomacy, laying the groundwork for collaborative global efforts.





A major announcement was the launch of the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE), succeeding the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP). Chaired initially by the Republic of Korea until June, FORGE will drive policy and project-level collaboration to build diversified, resilient supply chains.





FORGE partners recognise the limits of government action alone, committing to close ties with the private sector. This includes Pax Silica, which will spearhead investments in mining, refining, processing, end-use applications, recycling, and reprocessing. A pre-ministerial gathering on 3 February united private sector leaders with global governments to explore challenges and opportunities.





The US Government has mobilised over USD 30 billion in letters of interest, investments, loans, and support for strategic minerals projects in the past six months, partnering with private entities. These efforts leverage America First values to multiply private capital, generating billions in new projects across domestic and international fronts.





President Donald Trump announced Project Vault on 2 February, led by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM). The EXIM Board approved a Direct Loan of up to USD 10 billion—the largest in its history—for a domestic strategic reserve of critical minerals, shielding manufacturers from shocks and boosting US production and processing.





EXIM's broader support under the Trump Administration totals USD 14.8 billion in Letters of Interest for critical minerals projects over the past year. Recent examples include USD 455 million for rare earth development in the US, USD 400 million for lithium in Arkansas, USD 350 million for cobalt and nickel in Australia, and USD 215 million for tin across the UK and Australia.





The US International Development Finance Corporation has invested over a billion dollars in new deals, including USD 75 million seed funding for Ukraine's critical minerals (mobilising another USD 75 million), USD 600 million for the Orion Critical Minerals Consortium (attracting USD 1.2 billion more), USD 565 million for rare earths in Brazil, and up to USD 700 million for tungsten in Kazakhstan.





Additional ventures encompass joint negotiations for 1,00,000 tons of copper for the US (plus 50,000 for allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE) and partnerships with Gulf firms. These initiatives enhance national security and economic competitiveness.





The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) unveiled an Action Plan on Critical Minerals with Mexico, focusing on coordinated trade policies to mitigate vulnerabilities. The US, European Commission, and Japan also plan similar Action Plans for supply chain resilience.





India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the ministerial, warning of risks from excessive concentration in supply chains. He advocated structured international cooperation for de-risking, spotlighting India's National Critical Minerals Mission, Rare Earth Corridors, and responsible commerce initiatives, while endorsing FORGE.





Jaishankar's remarks align with the event's goals, reflecting India's push for greater resilience. The ministerial signals the start of intensified efforts, with dozens more projects in the pipeline for US funding agencies.





Under the Trump Administration, these coordinated actions position America at the forefront of the global race for strategic minerals and advanced manufacturing. The push promises to transform the market into a secure, diversified ecosystem, reducing dependencies and bolstering technological leadership.





Based On ANI Report







