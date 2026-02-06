



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) hosted the 24th Indo-US Joint Technical Group (JTG) Plenary Meeting in New Delhi on 3-4 February 2026. This key event sought to bolster bilateral cooperation in defence science and technology.





The meeting was co-chaired by DRDO Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) Dr Chandrika Kaushik and US Assistant Secretary of War for Critical Technologies, Michael Francis Dodd, from the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering.





It aligned closely with the India-US Major Defence Partnership framework, signed in October 2025 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. This framework provides the strategic vision and policy guidance for such engagements.





Delegates reviewed ongoing collaborations in defence science and technology. They tackled associated challenges and scrutinised proposals to enhance ties in critical and emerging defence technologies, responding to evolving security demands.





A major focus was increasing involvement from university-affiliated research centres, defence laboratories, and industries in cooperative research and development initiatives. This aims to foster innovation and practical outcomes.





Discussions also probed potential partnerships between DRDO and the US Defence Innovation Unit under the Innovation Bridge framework. The plenary culminated in the signing of a project agreement, marking tangible progress.





The event drew senior officials, scientists, and technocrats from US institutions under the Department of War and Department of State. Indian participants included DRDO scientists, representatives from the Tri-Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and National Security Council Secretariat.





This gathering occurred against a backdrop of renewed momentum in India-US relations. It followed the announcement of a new bilateral trade agreement, resolving months of negotiations and trade tensions.





The 24th JTG Plenary underscores the deepening strategic alignment between India and the US in defence. It reflects shared priorities in countering regional threats through advanced technological synergy.





By prioritising critical technologies, both nations aim to address complex security challenges. This includes areas like hypersonics, AI-driven systems, and quantum applications, vital for modern warfare.





Enhanced industry and academic participation promises accelerated innovation. It could lead to joint programs in areas such as unmanned systems, missile defence, and next-generation materials.





The signed project agreement signals commitment to implementation. Details remain classified, but it likely targets high-impact defence R&D projects. This partnership builds on prior successes, including technology transfers and co-development efforts. It positions India as a key player in the US-led defence innovation ecosystem.





Amid global geopolitical shifts, such meetings reinforce Indo-US interoperability. They support India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while leveraging US expertise.





Future JTGs will likely expand on these foundations. Expect deeper integration in space defence, cyber resilience, and directed-energy weapons.





The event exemplifies proactive diplomacy in defence technology. It strengthens mutual deterrence and technological edge in an uncertain world.





