



In a commendable display of humanitarianism amid tense regional dynamics, the Indian Coast Guard has rescued a Pakistani ship captain who suffered a severe heart stroke on the high seas. The captain, a 60-year-old national named Badar Hasnain, was commanding the merchant vessel MV Haykal, which was en route to Gopalpur in Odisha.





Last month, the incident unfolded when Captain Hasnain suddenly fell ill, prompting an urgent distress call. The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai swiftly responded to the request for immediate medical assistance, demonstrating prompt coordination despite the nationalities involved.





The vessel was promptly diverted to Visakhapatnam harbour for evacuation. On 13 July, with support from the Vizag Port team, Captain Hasnain was safely disembarked using a pilot boat and rushed to Queen's NRI Hospital in the city.





Doctors at the hospital provided a provisional diagnosis of Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, a serious condition stemming from oxygen deprivation to the brain, often linked to cardiac events. They recommended continued inpatient treatment to stabilise his condition.





The Indian Coast Guard publicised the operation via a tweet on the same day, stating: "#ICG MRCC(CHN) coordinated Medevac of MV Haykal Pakistani Master who suffered heart stroke & reqd immediate medical assistance. Vessel bound for Gopalpur directed to close Vizag Hbr. Patient disembarked AM 13 Jul by VPT Pilot boat & shifted to hospital for further management."





Following effective medical intervention, Captain Hasnain's condition has now stabilised. He is scheduled to return to Pakistan today via the Attari-Wagah border, marking a successful conclusion to the rescue effort.





Well-wishers, including the captain's daughter, have expressed profound gratitude for the Indian government's humanitarian gesture and the doctors' tireless work in providing emergency evacuation and care. This incident underscores a rare moment of cross-border compassion.





News agency ANI reported on the appreciation, highlighting how the swift actions transcended geopolitical frictions between India and Pakistan. The episode serves as a reminder of shared human values at sea, where lifesaving takes precedence.





The MV Haykal, a merchant ship, continued its journey after the captain's evacuation, with the crew managing operations under guidance. No further complications were reported from the vessel itself.





Such rescues by the Indian Coast Guard are not isolated; the force routinely aids mariners in distress across the Indian Ocean region, regardless of flag or nationality. This case, however, stands out due to its sensitive bilateral context.





