



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has concluded what he termed a "productive and positive" visit to the United States, marking a pivotal moment in India-US relations.





During his trip, Jaishankar held high-level talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, describing the engagement as warm and hospitable. This visit underscores the strengthening strategic partnership between the two nations amid evolving global dynamics.





A key highlight was the announcement that a historic India-US trade deal is in its final stages of detailing, with completion anticipated very soon. Jaishankar emphasised that this agreement heralds a new phase in bilateral ties, unlocking vast possibilities for enhanced economic collaboration. Such a deal could significantly boost trade volumes, streamline supply chains, and foster mutual growth in key sectors.





Progress in critical mineral cooperation was another focal point, advancing rapidly between the two sides. This development is crucial for India's push towards self-reliance in strategic resources, vital for industries like electronics, renewable energy, and defence manufacturing. Jaishankar's participation in the Critical Minerals Ministerial hosted by Rubio facilitated in-depth discussions on supply chain resilience and joint initiatives.





The ministers also reviewed bilateral cooperation across multiple domains, including strategic issues, defence, and energy. Jaishankar noted expectations for continued engagement in these areas in the coming days, signalling sustained momentum. This aligns with India's broader defence modernisation efforts and the US's interest in Indo-Pacific stability.





Global diplomatic agendas dominated parts of the conversation, with a detailed review of situations in the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, the Middle East, Gaza, and the Ukraine conflict. Jaishankar highlighted a comprehensive global review, including developments in the Western Hemisphere. These talks reflect India's balanced approach to international crises while advancing its strategic interests.





US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, echoed the optimism, stating that Jaishankar's meetings with Rubio and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exemplified "limitless potential." In a post on X, Gor affirmed that high-level engagements are underway, with the United States poised to elevate the relationship further. This bipartisan enthusiasm from the US side reinforces the robustness of the partnership.





Jaishankar shared these insights via a post on X, thanking Rubio for his hospitality and outlining the visit's outcomes. He portrayed the discussions as open and forthcoming, blending bilateral priorities with a broader worldview. Such transparency helps build public confidence in the trajectory of India-US ties.





This visit occurs against the backdrop of India's accelerating indigenous defence capabilities and deepening global partnerships. With advancements in missile systems, aerospace, and critical technologies, collaborations like these could enhance India's strategic autonomy. The focus on defence and energy exchanges promises tangible benefits for military modernisation and energy security.





Jaishankar's trip exemplifies strong momentum in India-US relations, positioning both nations to navigate geopolitical challenges collaboratively. As the trade deal nears finalisation, it paves the way for expanded opportunities in trade, technology, and security.





Based On ANI Report







