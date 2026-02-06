



Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has outlined bold timelines for its human spaceflight ambitions. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the Gaganyaan program remains on track for a 2027 launch, marking India's first crewed mission to low Earth orbit.





Speaking at an event in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra, Narayanan highlighted three upcoming uncrewed missions as critical precursors to Gaganyaan. These tests will validate the human-rated launch vehicle, life support systems, and crew module re-entry capabilities before astronauts venture into space.





The Gaganyaan effort falls under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Narayanan emphasised. This program represents a pivotal step in India's quest for self-reliance in space exploration, building on successes like the Chandrayaan lunar missions and Mangalyaan Mars orbiter.





Looking further ahead, Narayanan confirmed plans for crewed Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions by 2028, assuming all preparations proceed smoothly. Both missions have received official approval, with activities aligned to meet these aggressive targets.





Chandrayaan-4 is envisioned as a sample return mission from the Moon's south pole, advancing ISRO's lunar exploration envelope. Chandrayaan-5 would build on this, potentially incorporating more complex crewed operations, though specifics remain under wraps pending further announcements.





Narayanan noted that dates for the initial uncrewed Gaganyaan flights are not yet finalised, but intensive work continues. This reflects ISRO's methodical approach, prioritising safety and reliability in human spaceflight.





A key focus is reusable launch vehicle technology, which Narayanan described as cost-effective for future operations. ISRO currently operates an experimental program in this domain, with ongoing development to transition from expendable to recoverable systems.





Addressing queries on global competition, particularly with SpaceX, Narayanan dismissed rivalry notions. He stressed that India's space program serves national interests, fostering strength that commands international respect.





India's space economy currently stands at about 2 per cent of the global share, but ambitious goals aim to elevate it to 8 per cent. Narayanan attributed this growth trajectory to Modi's leadership and ISRO's service to the common citizen.





Recent setbacks, such as issues with the PSLV, are viewed as learning opportunities. Dedicated committees are analysing data to refine future missions, underscoring ISRO's resilient, data-driven ethos.





These announcements come amid ISRO's broader push for indigenous innovation, including advancements in cryogenic engines and orbital manoeuvring. Gaganyaan's crew module, capable of supporting three astronauts for up to seven days, integrates cutting-edge avionics and emergency abort systems.





The 2028 crewed lunar timeline positions India as a frontrunner in affordable human spaceflight. Unlike costlier programs elsewhere, ISRO leverages proven GSLV MK--III hardware, adapted for human rating.





Public enthusiasm runs high, with four Indian Air Force astronauts already training for Gaganyaan, including Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair and Ajit Krishnan. Their selection signals India's growing cadre of space-farers.





International collaborations, such as with NASA on the NISAR Earth-observation satellite, bolster these efforts without diluting sovereignty. Narayanan's remarks reinforce ISRO's philosophy: strength begets support.





As reusable tech matures, costs could plummet, enabling frequent missions. This aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, spurring private sector involvement via IN-SPACe.





Challenges persist, including perfecting crew escape systems and radiation shielding. Yet, ISRO's track record—from Vikram Sarabhai's legacy to recent Aditya-L1 solar probe—instils confidence.





Narayanan's update, delivered on 6 February 2026, galvanises stakeholders. With uncrewed tests imminent, 2027 could herald India's space era.





Based On ANI Report







