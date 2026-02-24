Unconfirmed image (centre) of the proposed Kirloskar 6MW Marine Engine





Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd remains confident in delivering India's first indigenously developed marine engine by April 2028, despite lingering concerns among shipyards over prototype delays.





Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sahai emphasised that the company is "absolutely on track" with the timeline for the four-stroke, 6 MW V12 diesel engine, contracted in April 2025 for the Indian Navy.





This project, mandated for use in naval orders, carries over 50 per cent indigenous content and receives ₹270 crore in funding, with 70 per cent from the Union government.





Shipbuilding executives have voiced worries, noting the engine remains in development and could disrupt projects if issues arise, given the Navy's push for indigenisation.





Sahai acknowledged these concerns but pointed out that most naval orders will execute post-2028, aligning with the engine's availability.





India's shipbuilding ambitions face challenges from reliance on imported engines with long lead times, as global manufacturers hesitate to establish local production without sufficient volumes.





Kirloskar views the project as "extremely important and exciting," with a dedicated manufacturing facility in Nashik now nearly operational, built ahead of the contract award.





Most development occurs in-house at KOEL, supported by vendors like Europe's Ricardo plc for specific aspects such as simulations, pistons, and fuel injection—yet Sahai insisted the design is fully KOEL's own.





The contract also covers detailed designs for engines from 3 to 10 MW, positioning this 6 MW prototype as a versatile option for naval and potentially commercial marine applications.





Sahai highlighted national pride in achieving capability for engines of this scale, describing it as India's first indigenised 6 MW engine, subject to Navy approval.





Export potential looms large, with Sahai claiming the engine leapfrogs global technologies to become the most advanced in its class, opening doors for KOEL and India in international markets, especially friendly nations aligned with the Navy.





On intellectual property, Sahai stressed KOEL's Indian ownership ensures IP resides domestically—a key differentiator from foreign partnerships where it might not.





The company welcomes global collaborations provided they serve KOEL and India's interests, particularly for defence, where national security demands local IP control.





Kirloskar remains open to two-stroke engines if the Navy or nation requires them, though these demand specialised skills and supply chain development, which the firm commits to building locally for indigenisation and risk mitigation.





High-level oversight at the Secretary level in the Ministry of Defence leaves little room for deviation, bolstering confidence in meeting the deadline.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







