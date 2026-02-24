



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) marked a significant milestone today by laying the keel for the third Multi-Purpose Vessel (MPV) in a series of four ordered by Germany-based Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler and Reederei GmbH.





The ceremony, held at GRSE's sprawling shipyard in Kolkata, underscores the growing partnership between Indian shipbuilding prowess and European maritime demands.





This event signals steady progress on the contract secured in 2023, valued at approximately €120 million. The four vessels, each designed for versatile cargo handling, heavy-lift operations, and regional trade routes, boast a length of 129.8 metres, a beam of 20.3 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 9,500 tonnes. Their ice-strengthened hulls enable operations in demanding northern European waters.





GRSE's Chairman and Managing Director, Cmde Hari PR (Retd), presided over the keel-laying, invoking traditional maritime rituals to bless the project's next phase. He highlighted the yard's commitment to on-time delivery, with the first two vessels already launched and undergoing outfitting. The third vessel's keel-laying aligns precisely with the contracted schedule, reflecting GRSE's operational efficiency.





Carsten Rehder, a Hamburg-headquartered firm with over 130 years in shipping, relies on these MPVs to bolster its fleet of more than 30 vessels. The company specialises in project cargo, breakbulk, and multipurpose services across the Baltic, North Sea, and Mediterranean. This order represents a vote of confidence in India's shipbuilding sector amid global supply chain shifts.





The vessels feature advanced hybrid propulsion systems, combining diesel engines with battery packs for reduced emissions and enhanced fuel efficiency. They include 360-degree rotatable cargo cranes with 250-tonne lifting capacities, Ro-Ro ramps for wheeled cargo, and tween decks configurable for diverse loads. Compliance with DNV class notation and EU environmental standards ensures future-proof operations.





GRSE's selection for this contract stemmed from competitive bidding against European and Asian yards. The Kolkata-based public sector undertaking leveraged its expertise in multi-role vessels, drawing from successes like the LSAM class for the Indian Navy and export orders to European clients. This project employs over 500 skilled workers, injecting vitality into local supply chains.





Indo-German maritime collaboration has deepened in recent years, with bilateral trade exceeding €20 billion annually. Germany's interest in Indian yards aligns with 'Make in India' initiatives, promoting technology transfer and joint ventures. GRSE has delivered 12 vessels to foreign clients since 2020, cementing its reputation as a reliable exporter.





Challenges such as steel price volatility and supply delays were navigated adeptly, thanks to GRSE's vendor ecosystem and digital twin simulations for hull construction. The yard's 28,500-ton Goliath crane facilitated precise block assembly, minimising downtime. Sea trials for the lead vessel are slated for mid-2026, with deliveries spaced quarterly thereafter.





This keel-laying reinforces GRSE's order book, now valued at over ₹25,000 crore, blending defence and commercial segments. It positions India as a key player in global mercantile shipbuilding, where Europe dominates design but seeks cost-effective production hubs. Stakeholders anticipate the fourth vessel's keel soon, completing the quartet by early 2027.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







