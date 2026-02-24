



Israel's envoy to India, Reuven Azar, has described the nations as "true friends shaping the future together" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Israel on 25-26 February 2026.





The announcement comes amid heightened anticipation in Israel, where the embassy released a welcoming video emphasising a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and shared global challenges.





Azar highlighted the visit as more than a diplomatic formality. He portrayed it as a pivotal moment to advance bilateral ties decisively. Key focuses include bolstering security and defence cooperation, which has long been a cornerstone of the relationship.





India and Israel have collaborated closely for years on military hardware, intelligence sharing, and counter-terrorism, but evolving threats demand deeper integration.





During the visit, the two sides aim to update security agreements. This would enable joint work on sensitive projects and co-development of cutting-edge technological solutions. Such moves reflect the rapid evolution of global security landscapes, including hypersonic threats, cyber warfare, and regional instabilities that both nations face.





Economic momentum is another highlight. A bilateral investment treaty has already been signed, paving the way for a potential free trade agreement later this year. This builds on trade volumes that surpassed $10 billion in recent years, driven by Israeli expertise in defence tech and India's manufacturing prowess.





Emerging technologies will take centre stage. Partnerships in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cybersecurity are set to forge ahead. Israel's global leadership in these fields—home to firms like Mobileye and Check Point—complements India's burgeoning tech ecosystem, including initiatives like the India Semiconductor Mission and National Quantum Mission.





Israel also seeks greater Indian involvement in its infrastructure sector. Azar called for Indian companies to participate in projects there, alongside streamlined financial cooperation to spur innovation.





Fields like transportation, water management, agriculture, and academic exchanges will see advancements, leveraging Israel's drip irrigation tech and India's Agritech scale.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed these sentiments at his weekly cabinet meeting on 23 February. He described the relationship as "special," forged through personal rapport with Modi. The leaders have visited each other's countries multiple times, maintaining frequent phone contact amid geopolitical turbulence.





Netanyahu reminisced about shared moments, such as wading in the Mediterranean, symbolising enduring bonds despite regional "waters" of conflict—from the Ganges to the Jordan. He stressed that Modi's trip would tighten this fabric further through decisions on economic, diplomatic, and security cooperation.





The itinerary underscores symbolic and substantive depth. Modi is slated to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament, a rare honour for a foreign leader. He will also join an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial, reinforcing historical empathy and shared democratic values.





This visit marks a new chapter a decade after Modi's first trip to Israel in 2017, which bypassed traditional protocols to focus on people-to-people ties. Since then, defence deals have proliferated: India has procured Israeli systems like the Barak-8 missiles, Heron drones, and Spike anti-tank guided missiles, often integrated into indigenous platforms under 'Make in India'.





Recent geopolitical shifts amplify the partnership's urgency. Israel's post-2023 conflicts have honed its defence innovations, while India's border tensions with China and Pakistan underscore needs for advanced surveillance and precision strike capabilities. Joint ventures, such as those between Israel's IAI and India's HAL, exemplify this synergy.





Economically, Israeli investments in India's start-ups—over 500 since 2017—signal confidence. Sectors like Agritech (e.g., Netafim's projects) and water tech address India's challenges, while Indian firms eye Israel's smart city models.





Critics may note tensions over Israel's Gaza policies, but New Delhi has balanced ties with Palestine through consistent aid. Modi's visit reaffirms strategic autonomy, prioritising defence and tech gains without alienating Arab partners.





Azar's words capture the essence: India and Israel are not mere partners but allies navigating a multipolar world. Modi's trip promises to elevate this to new heights, blending innovation with resilience.





ANI







