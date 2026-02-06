



HAL has sought to dispel ongoing speculation about delays in the delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A to the Indian Air Force, stating that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery with major contracted capabilities integrated as per agreed specifications.





The company emphasised that nine additional aircraft have already been built and flown, and these aircraft will be prepared for delivery once engines are received from General Electric, a partner based in the United States.





HAL’s message suggests that the bottlenecks met so far are predominantly related to engine supply rather than fundamental design or production capability, and it indicates a positive trajectory for fulfilling the current deliverable targets.





The engine supply situation is central to the delivery schedule. HAL noted that five engines have already been received from GE, with a positive supply position and an outlook that aligns with its delivery plans.





This implies that the company can progress with the five aircraft currently designated as ready for delivery and that production readiness for the remaining aircraft is contingent on timely engine availability. The emphasis on engines signals that the current production rhythm is being tempered by external procurement dynamics rather than by internal manufacturing hurdles.





In terms of design and development, HAL asserted that all identified issues to date are being addressed on a fast-track basis. The company is actively engaging with the IAF to commence deliveries at the earliest feasible moment, and it expressed confidence in meeting its delivery guidance for the current financial year.





This stance signals continued collaboration with the air force to harmonise expectations and practical timelines, while maintaining a focus on achieving a fully operational configuration before entries into service.





Deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A were originally anticipated to begin in the preceding year, but delays arose after the IAF insisted on inducting the aircraft only in a fully operational configuration. The delay also reflects engine supply disruptions that defence sources have cited as contributing factors.





The first flight of the MK-1A prototype occurred on 17 October of last year from HAL’s Nashik facility, which has been developed as a third production line alongside the pre-existing lines in Bengaluru. This expansion of production capacity underlines HAL’s commitment to scaling output and aligning the TEJAS program with broader defence manufacturing goals.





HAL’s order history shows a cumulative commitment from the IAF for 180 MK-1A aircraft across two tranches. The first contract, struck in February 2021, encompassed 83 aircraft, comprising 73 fighters and 10 trainers.





A second order followed in September 2025 for 97 more aircraft, valued at over ₹62,370 crore. Taken together, the IAF’s total MK-1A demand represents a substantial expansion of India’s air combat capability, reflecting a strategic shift towards home-grown platforms.





Current production capacity sits at 24 aircraft per year, meaning that at the present rate, the 180-aircraft requirement could take more than seven years to complete, with full fleet delivery projected around 2033.





This projection highlights the challenges of rapid scale-up in complex aerospace programs and the realities of multi-year manufacturing, supply chain integration, and testing cycles. It also underscores the longer-term horizon for achieving a robust, modern fighter fleet based on indigenous design and production.





Beyond MK-1A, HAL is pursuing several strategic initiatives that will influence India’s future combat aviation landscape. The TEJAS K-2 represents an evolutionary step intended to offer improved performance and capability, while the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) program aims to address rotorcraft needs across services.





The Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) is positioned as a future, more networked approach to air power, integrating unmanned platforms and advanced sensors. All of these projects are expected to come on stream after 2032, indicating a roadmap that seeks to expand and sustain India’s indigenous aerospace industry over the medium to long term.





The MK-1A itself represents a significant upgrade over the MK-1. It is a 4.5-generation, single-engine, multi-role fighter designed to cover air defence, ground attack and maritime strike missions. Its upgrade package includes substantial enhancements that are crucial for IAF modernisation.





The aircraft features an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, an indigenous electronic warfare suite, and air-to-air refuelling capability, alongside improved maintenance systems.





Indigenous content is reported to exceed 64%, with 67 additional Indian-origin items incorporated. These features collectively advance detection, survivability, reach, and operational readiness, while also boosting the platform’s self-reliant potential.





An AESA radar enables greater target detection and tracking accuracy and supports simultaneous air-to-air and air-to-ground engagements. The indigenous electronic warfare suite enhances threat detection and jamming capabilities, contributing to survivability in contested airspaces.





The air-to-air refuelling capability extends operational range and endurance, enabling longer missions without mid-air support or frequent ground refuelling stops.





Maintenance improvements, including line replaceable units and diagnostics, are designed to shorten turnaround times and improve battlefield availability, which is critical for keeping aircraft mission-ready in busy airspace.





Indigenous content and localisation are central to India’s strategic objectives for the TEJAS program. The MK-1A includes more Indian-origin components and subsystems, reflecting a broader push for self-reliance in critical defence technologies. The emphasis on domestic sourcing is intended to reduce dependence on external suppliers for essential capabilities, while also supporting domestic industry growth and technology development. This localisation effort aligns with broader national imperatives to build a robust, supply-security-oriented defence industrial base.





Operationally, the MK-1A is envisaged to perform a mix of air defence, ground attack and maritime strike missions, with a broad payload capacity. It is designed to carry a variety of weapons, including beyond-visual-range missiles, close-combat missiles, precision-guided bombs, laser-guided munitions and anti-ship missiles.





The platform is equipped with a 23 mm internal cannon and multiple hardpoints for fuel tanks and weapons. This multi-role versatility is intended to provide the IAF with a flexible, cost-effective asset capable of addressing a wide spectrum of mission requirements.





The production and delivery timeline also has implications for budget planning and strategic planning within the IAF and Indian defence procurement framework. The seven-plus year horizon for full fleet delivery adds a layer of complexity to manpower planning, maintenance provisioning, and training pipelines.





It also underscores the importance of sustaining readiness with existing platforms while scaling up a domestically produced replacement fleet. In this light, continued emphasis on maintenance, training, and upgrade pathways for MK-1 and MK-1A fleets will be critical to maximising the value of the program.





The MK-1A update represents a meaningful step for India’s aviation self-reliance, while also highlighting the practical challenges of large-scale, domestically produced defence hardware. The combination of upgraded capabilities, increasing indigenous content, and a clear roadmap towards MK-2 and AMCA suggests a deliberate, long-term strategy to grow India’s aerial combat capabilities from the present fleet to a more capable, future-ready force. The emphasis on resolving engine supply issues and accelerating deliveries remains crucial, as does the broader effort to maintain a balanced and sustainable progression from Mk1 to MK-1A and beyond.





With Inputs From TOI, HAL
















