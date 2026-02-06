ISRO’s preparations for GISAT-1A reflect a careful, high-stakes effort to restore confidence after a sequence of setbacks that have shadowed India’s civilian and defence-oriented space imaging ambitions. GISAT-1, originally conceived to provide near real-time, high-resolution observations over large areas, has stood as a symbol of India’s ambitions to monitor vast regions with frequent revisits under cloud-free conditions.





The satellite’s intended capabilities encompassed spectral analysis for agriculture, forestry, mineralogy, disaster warning, cloud properties, snow and glaciers, and oceanography, which collectively would have broadened the country’s environmental monitoring, disaster response, and strategic planning tools.





The mission’s progress has consistently hinged on rigorous review, approval, and scrupulous risk assessment, especially given the turbulence surrounding previous missions.





Historically, the GISAT program has faced a fraught trajectory. Earlier attempts to launch GISAT-1 encountered delays and ultimately a major setback in 2021 when the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) encountered a cryogenic upper-stage (CUS) anomaly, preventing ignition of the GISAT-1 satellite during that mission.





That incident followed a longer arc of postponements dating back to 2020 and 2021, including scrubs due to countdown issues and a “minor power problem” that delayed launch attempts. These events have underscored the complexity of deploying large, technically demanding satellites from India’s spaceport at Sriharikota and the necessity of comprehensive verification and safety reviews.





In the intervening period, ISRO has pursued a path aimed at reinforcing reliability and credibility. The company has completed key milestones at its space research centre in Bengaluru (URSC) and prepared GISAT-1A for movement to the launch site.





The satellite, estimated to be around 2.2 tonnes in mass, is envisaged as a robust replacement that can deliver near real-time imagery of expansive regions, potentially aiding civil administration and national security planning alike. There has been insistence on stringent reviews prior to authorisation, with the chair and ISRO leadership reportedly examining the mission’s readiness before granting final clearance for launch.





GSLV’s history provides context for these efforts. The program has recorded four successful missions since the 2021 CUS anomaly, a notable improvement after a period during which GISAT-1 launch was postponed on multiple occasions.





The 2021 incident, in which CUS ignition failed to occur despite normal operation of the first and second stages, underscored the fragility and complexity of cryogenic propulsion systems. In the wake of that event, ISRO has continued to refine ground tests, systems checks, and integration procedures to mitigate the risk of reoccurrence, while maintaining a broader thrust to advance Earth observation capabilities.





As GISAT-1A moves toward the spaceport, the outcome hinges on final authorisation following senior-level reviews. The mission remains designed to provide frequent, cloud-free observations across the subcontinent, delivering data that can benefit agriculture, forestry management, mineral exploration, disaster readiness, meteorology, and oceanic studies.





While the exact operational timelines depend on approval and any further technical validations, the trajectory indicates a deliberate shift from previous delays toward a more structured and constrained launch plan, with safety and reliability placed squarely at the forefront.





The GISAT program thus stands at a pivotal juncture: a replacement satellite, built to deliver timely environmental and strategic data, is on the cusp of deployment after a period of considerable scrutiny.





If successful, GISAT-1A would not only fill a critical data gap but also reaffirm India’s capabilities in planning and responding to regional and national dynamics with enhanced situational awareness.