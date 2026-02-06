







The Indian Air Force is set to stage a formidable display of aerial might with Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, which is close to the Pak border and certain to rattle Rawalpindi.





Scheduled for 27 February, this major firepower exercise will unfold mere kilometres from the Pakistan border. Defence sources revealed exclusively to CNN-News18 that it will feature live armament firing, underscoring the IAF's operational prowess.





Guests from around 40 countries will attend, witnessing manoeuvres that echo the decisive strikes of Operation Sindoor in 2025. During that campaign, Indian forces neutralised Pakistani airbases, destroyed enemy fighters, and forced a ceasefire. The proximity to the border amplifies the event's strategic signalling.





Fighter jets will target simulated enemy assets, including operations rooms, bunkers, and bridges. Frontline platforms such as the Su-30MKI, Rafale, TEJAS, and Mirage-2000 will participate. These aircraft will demonstrate advanced weapon systems in live engagements, highlighting the IAF's combat edge.





The exercise venue is the Air Force's Chandan Field Firing Range near Pokhran. A full dress rehearsal is planned for 24 February. IAF units from across India will converge, executing missions like Defensive Counter Air, Offensive Counter Air, Counter Air Strike, and Suppression of Enemy Air Defences.





Coordination will stem from an airborne war room aboard AWACS aircraft. Precision weapon delivery will integrate with transport support and special operations elements. This seamless orchestration will showcase the IAF's networked warfare capabilities.





In a landmark shift, women officers and pilots will participate for the first time in recent years. They will fly light and medium fighter jets, coordinate airborne surveillance, and handle mission-critical tasks alongside male counterparts. This inclusion signals the IAF's commitment to gender inclusivity without compromising operational readiness.





The event builds on Vayu Shakti's legacy as a triennial showcase of indigenous and imported firepower. Past editions have featured over 100 aircraft delivering thousands of munitions. Vayu Shakti 2026 promises similar scale, with enhanced emphasis on precision-guided strikes and multi-domain integration.





Pokharan's vast expanse suits high-intensity live-fire drills. Its desert terrain mimics adversarial environments, allowing realistic testing of beyond-visual-range missiles, smart bombs, and anti-radiation weapons. Spectators will observe salvoes from stand-off ranges, minimising risk while maximising spectacle.





Rafale jets, with their SCALP cruise missiles and Hammer precision bombs, will likely lead long-range strikes. Su-30MKIs, armed with BrahMos and Astra missiles, will dominate air superiority roles. TEJAS will highlight indigenous agility in close air support, while Mirages add veteran precision.





AWACS platforms, such as the NETRA MK-1A, will fuse sensor data for real-time battle management. Transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster will simulate rapid troop insertions. Special forces insertions via Garud commandos will integrate ground-air synergy.





Operation Sindoor's success looms large. In 2025, IAF strikes crippled Pakistan's air infrastructure, downing F-16s and JF-17s with Spice-2000 bombs and Meteor missiles. Vayu Shakti 2026 will reprise such tactics, affirming deterrence against regional threats.





Gender integration aligns with broader IAF reforms. Women now helm fighters like the TEJAS and Su-30MKI in squadrons. Their Vayu Shakti roles— from cockpit commands to AWACS oversight—will inspire global peers attending the event.





International observers from Quad nations, Europe, and the Middle East will scrutinise integrations like Rafale-Meteor and TEJAS-Astra. This diplomacy-through-demonstration bolsters India's defence partnerships amid rising Indo-Pacific tensions.





Logistics for 40-nation guests include secure viewing galleries and briefings. Post-exercise, delegations may tour IAF bases, fostering export ties for TEJAS and BrahMos. The event thus serves dual purposes: warfighting validation and strategic outreach.





Vayu Shakti 2026 arrives amid IAF modernisation. Indigenous programs like TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA stealth fighter progress swiftly. Live demos will validate upgrades, from Uttam AESA radars to hypersonic enablers.





Near the Pakistan border, the exercise carries implicit messaging. It reassures allies of India's resolve while cautioning adversaries. As rehearsals commence, the IAF readies to thunder across Pokhran's sands, live weapons blazing.





