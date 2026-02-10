



India has strengthened its defence ties with Nepal by handing over 50 military utility vehicles to the Nepal Army. The handover took place at the India-Nepal border on Monday, 9 February 2026, as announced by the Indian Army.





This gesture underscores the enduring bond of friendship, trust, and close cooperation between the two armies. The Indian Army shared images of the event on social media, highlighting its commitment to capacity-building efforts for its Nepalese counterparts.





The vehicles will receive formal presentation by the Ambassador of India to Nepal during a ceremony in Kathmandu. This initiative reflects India's ongoing support for regional partners in enhancing military capabilities.





In a related development, the Indian Army detailed its cooperation with the Myanmar Army. A Mobile Training Team from the Simulator Development Division installed and operationalised a 12-lane Infantry Weapon Training Simulator at the Myanmar Army Combat Forces School in Bahtoo.





Comprehensive training was provided to Myanmar Army personnel, covering system handling, scenario execution, and technical maintenance. These efforts demonstrate India's broadening defence diplomacy with neighbouring countries.





The handover to Nepal aligns with longstanding military exchanges between the two nations. India and Nepal share deep historical ties, including joint military training and personnel exchanges through the Gorkha regiments.





Such initiatives bolster interoperability and readiness along shared borders. They also signal India's proactive role in fostering stability in South Asia amid evolving regional security dynamics.





The Myanmar collaboration further exemplifies this strategy. By deploying advanced simulators, India aids in modernising training infrastructure for partner forces.





These actions come at a time when defence cooperation is pivotal for countering transnational threats. Experts view them as pragmatic steps to deepen strategic partnerships.





Overall, the Indian Army's engagements reaffirm its position as a key player in regional defence architecture.





