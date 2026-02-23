Along With India, Israel is also a leader in anti-ballistic missile system with long range Arrow, medium range David’s Sling and short range Iron Dome system





India is set to deepen its strategic defence ties with Israel, focusing on joint development of advanced anti-ballistic missile systems, laser weapons, and long-range stand-off missiles and drones.





This collaboration comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Israel on 25-26 February 2026. While an MoU on security cooperation is anticipated, no major defence deals will be signed, reflecting the ongoing nature of bilateral ties valued at around $10 billion in the coming years.





The visit underscores the close rapport between Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Both leaders align on key political fronts, particularly in condemning terrorism unequivocally. Sources indicate Israel has agreed to share its cutting-edge defence technologies with India, a departure from previous reticence, including hi-tech laser defence and stand-off systems.





This expanded partnership builds on groundwork laid during Defence Secretary RK Singh's visit to Israel last November, where an initial MoU on defence cooperation was inked. India's pursuits are strategic, aimed at bolstering its defences amid regional threats.





Central to these talks is joint exploration of anti-ballistic missile defence, pivotal to India's Mission Sudarshan. Announced by Modi, this initiative seeks to shield the Indian hinterland from long-range enemy missiles. Israel leads globally with its layered systems: the long-range Arrow, medium-range David's Sling, and short-range Iron Dome.





Tel Aviv's prowess was evident last June when it intercepted 98 per cent of ballistic missiles launched by Iran, validating the efficacy of its multi-tiered architecture. India aims to leverage this expertise for indigenous advancements.





Beyond missile defence, India eyes procurement of long-range missiles and loitering munitions deployable from air, ground, or sea platforms, capable of bypassing adversary air defences. Operation Sindoor highlighted their impact, where India deployed Rampage missiles, Palm 400, Harpy, and Harop Kamikaze loiterers against Pakistani targets.





These strikes decimated Chinese-built air defences, penetrating as far as Islamabad. In similar vein, India plans acquisitions like Spice-1000 glide bombs, Rampage air-to-surface missiles—proven in dismantling terrorist camps during Sindoor—Air Lora air-launched ballistic missiles, and the long-range Ice Breaker system.





The Indian Navy, too, seeks extended-range Barak surface-to-air missiles to safeguard warships from aerial and surface threats. These enhancements align with India's push for military modernisation and self-reliance.





Modi and Netanyahu's discussions will extend beyond defence to science and technology, agriculture, clean drinking water, and quantum computing. This multifaceted engagement reinforces India-Israel bonds as natural allies in innovation and security.





