



India's Ambassador to Israel, JP Singh, has emphasised that defence and security cooperation forms the cornerstone of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit on 25-26 February 2026.





Singh described the trip as a historic occasion, building on Modi's foundational 2017 visit, which first cemented the bilateral relationship. He noted that the nations have now advanced to a new phase of deeper strategic ties.





Defence collaboration remains central, with a memorandum of understanding signed last year to enhance ongoing cooperation. Singh highlighted how Israel's prowess in science, innovation, and critical technologies complements India's vast skilled workforce and scalable manufacturing ecosystem.





Under India's 'Make in India' initiative, numerous Israeli firms are actively participating in joint production efforts, fostering mutual benefits. The ambassador stressed that the two countries do not compete but rather complement each other's core strengths.





Echoing these sentiments, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, confirmed that defence and artificial intelligence (AI) will dominate discussions during Modi's two-day visit. Azar expressed delight at Modi's return after nine years, underscoring the prime minister's popularity in Israel and his close rapport with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





Preparations have included ministerial exchanges over the past year, culminating in several agreements ready for signing. Azar outlined ambitions to expand security and defence industrial ties, incorporating advanced and sensitive technologies for co-production and co-development.





This focus addresses shared challenges like counterterrorism, moving beyond mere sales to collaborative innovation. Both sides aim to tackle pressing security needs through joint efforts.





Azar also revealed plans for a free trade agreement (FTA), with negotiations set to conclude in the coming months under the leaders' endorsement. Such a pact would significantly boost bilateral trade.





On defence specifics, Azar alluded to discussions around missile defence systems, akin to Israel's Iron Dome, without delving into details. He referenced the 'Sudarshan Chakra' mission and the integration of AI with drones as key areas.





Further advancements in missile defence and AI-enhanced drones are expected to emerge from the visit's agreements, elevating the partnership to unprecedented strategic heights.





AI cooperation has already seen promising meetings between Israeli officials, including the head of the Prime Minister's AI directorate, and Indian counterparts from MIT, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and major companies.





These talks highlighted synergies, such as leveraging India's scale for large-scale projects like solar fields and efficient data centres. Israel's rapid AI solutions could optimise energy use, slashing costs in these domains.





Modi's itinerary marks his return to Israel after his ground breaking 2017 trip—the first by an Indian prime minister—signifying the evolution of ties from foundation to maturity.





This visit underscores India's strategic pivot towards robust defence partnerships, blending indigenous manufacturing with cutting-edge Israeli technology amid evolving regional security dynamics.





ANI







