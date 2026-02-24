



The 7th edition of the annual joint military exercise 'Dharma Guardian' between the Indian Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) kicked off today at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand. Scheduled to run from 24 February to 9 March 2026, the exercise underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations amid evolving regional security dynamics.





Each side has deployed a contingent of 120 personnel, ensuring balanced participation. The JGSDF contingent hails from the elite 32nd Infantry Regiment, known for its rigorous training and operational readiness.





Representing India are troops from the battle-hardened Ladakh Scouts, a regiment with proven expertise in high-altitude and rugged terrains, bringing invaluable experience to the drills.





Held alternately in India and Japan, 'Dharma Guardian' has evolved into a cornerstone of bilateral defence cooperation. This year's edition in the picturesque yet strategically located hills of Uttarakhand provides an ideal setting for simulating semi-urban operations, reflecting real-world scenarios in contested environments.





The primary objective is to bolster military collaboration and sharpen combined capabilities for joint missions in semi-urban settings. Over the fortnight, troops will prioritise peak physical fitness, streamline joint planning, and perfect tactical synchronisation, all while integrating modern technologies to boost interoperability.





A key focus will be establishing a Temporary Operating Base (TOB), a critical skill for rapid deployment in dynamic theatres. Participants will practise setting up secure bases under simulated hostile conditions, emphasising efficiency and defence against threats.





Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) grid development forms another pillar. Troops will deploy sensors, drones, and networked systems to create comprehensive situational awareness, vital for modern counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.





Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) will simulate real-time threat detection on the move. These drills hone skills in vehicle interdiction, personnel screening, and rapid response, enhancing force protection in fluid urban landscapes.





Cordon and Search Operations in hostile environments will test coordinated manoeuvres. Indian and Japanese soldiers will practise isolating target areas, methodically clearing threats, and extracting intelligence, fostering seamless teamwork.





Heliborne Operations represent a high-intensity segment, involving air assaults and troop insertions. Leveraging India's helicopter assets, these drills will refine rapid mobility, precision landings, and extraction under fire.





House Intervention Drills will cap the tactical repertoire, focusing on close-quarters battle (CQB). Teams will execute room-clearing, hostage rescue simulations, and neutralisation of armed threats, emphasising minimal collateral damage.





Anchored in cutting-edge technology, the exercise incorporates AI-driven analytics, unmanned systems, and secure communications. This aligns with both nations' push towards net-centric warfare, ensuring forces can operate as a unified entity.





Beyond tactics, 'Dharma Guardian' promotes cultural exchange and mutual understanding. Shared routines like yoga sessions and sports events build camaraderie, strengthening people-to-people ties that underpin strategic trust.





The timing is poignant, coinciding with heightened Indo-Pacific tensions. India and Japan, as Quad partners, view such exercises as deterrents against aggression, particularly from assertive neighbours.





Previous editions have yielded tangible gains, including refined standard operating procedures (SOPs) and equipment compatibility. Feedback loops from Chaubattia will inform future procurements and joint ventures.





Uttarakhand's terrain, with its mix of forests and villages, mirrors semi-urban challenges in South Asia and East Asia. This realism elevates training value, preparing forces for hybrid threats blending urban warfare and irregular tactics.





Logistical coordination has been meticulous, with joint command structures ensuring smooth execution. Medical teams, engineers, and support elements from both sides guarantee operational sustainability.





As the exercise progresses, observers anticipate demonstrations for dignitaries, showcasing interoperability. Media coverage will highlight successes, reinforcing the narrative of a robust India-Japan alliance.





'Dharma Guardian-2026' not only hones combat skills but also signals unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. It positions both militaries as agile partners ready for emerging challenges.





PIB







