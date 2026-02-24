



India and Israel are poised to renew their pivotal bilateral security pact during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming two-day visit to Israel, commencing on Wednesday.





This development unfolds against a backdrop of rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, where strategic alignments are reshaping regional security architectures.





Negotiations for the pact's renewal are already underway and are anticipated to reach fruition during Modi's trip, according to sources familiar with the matter. The agreement underscores the deepening collaboration between New Delhi and Jerusalem in countering international terrorism, a shared priority that has defined their partnership for years.





The timing of Modi's visit is particularly noteworthy, following the UAE President's recent trip to India, which culminated in the launch of a landmark bilateral defence pact. That agreement emerged in the shadow of a Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence accord and escalating frictions between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, highlighting the fluid alliances in the region.





Viewed together, the India-Israel security pact renewal and the India-UAE defence pact signal a burgeoning strategic convergence among New Delhi, Abu Dhabi, and Jerusalem. This trilateral axis is driven by mutual threats from extremism and opportunities for high-technology collaboration across defence, innovation, and security domains.





The Abraham Accords, often termed Abraham Accord 1.0, have catalysed closer strategic, economic, and high-tech ties between the UAE and Israel since their inception. India has similarly fortified its relationships with both nations across multiple sectors, fostering a web of interconnected partnerships.





India, the UAE, and Israel are integral members of the I2U2 grouping—comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the United States—as well as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) initiative. These platforms amplify economic and infrastructural synergies, bolstering the strategic underpinnings of their cooperation.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in announcing Modi's visit during his Cabinet meeting on Sunday, evoked the contours of a broader alliance encompassing India, select Arab states, Greece, and Cyprus. This vision reflects expanding strategic partnerships, including India's growing defence and diplomatic engagements with Greece and trilateral frameworks involving India, Greece, and Cyprus in the Mediterranean.





Such alignments are partly a response to Turkey's assertive regional ambitions, which have raised alarms among neighbouring states and beyond. Netanyahu's remarks position the India-Israel bond as a cornerstone of an "axis of nations" dedicated to stability, progress, and innovation.





In a post on X, Netanyahu described the visit as historic, emphasising the "powerful alliance" between Israel and India as partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. He highlighted collaborative frontiers from artificial intelligence to regional cooperation, expressing eagerness to host Modi in Jerusalem.





Prime Minister Modi reciprocated on X, affirming the multifaceted nature of bilateral ties rooted in trust, innovation, and a commitment to peace and progress. He eagerly anticipated substantive discussions during the visit, reinforcing the personal rapport between the two leaders.





This renewal of the security pact builds on a foundation of robust defence cooperation, including joint ventures in missile technology, drones, and cybersecurity—areas where Israel's technological prowess complements India's indigenous manufacturing ambitions under initiatives like Make in India.





The pact's revival gains added urgency amid West Asia's churn, including lingering tensions from the Israel-Hamas conflict, Houthi disruptions in the Red Sea, and Iran's proxy activities. For India, it ensures reliable access to cutting-edge Israeli defence systems, vital for modernising its armed forces.





Economically, the partnership extends to high-tech domains such as semiconductors, AI-driven surveillance, and space technologies, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push and Israel's startup ecosystem. Recent deals, including those for Hermes 900 drones and Barak-8 missiles, exemplify this synergy.





Modi's itinerary is expected to feature high-level talks on counter-terrorism intelligence-sharing, maritime security in the Indian Ocean, and potential expansions in critical minerals and green energy collaborations. Cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties will also feature prominently.





Regionally, the India-UAE-Israel triangle countersbalance influences from powers like China and Russia, who have deepened inroads via arms sales and infrastructure projects in the Gulf. India's neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine issue has enabled this balancing act, earning goodwill from all sides.





Netanyahu's reference to a "bigger alliance" hints at embryonic frameworks like the proposed India-Mediterranean Partnership, linking South Asia with Europe via Greece and Cyprus. This could evolve into joint naval exercises and energy corridors, mitigating risks from chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz.





For Israel, India's rise as a counterweight to Pakistan and a market for its defence exports—valued at over $2 billion annually—is indispensable. Joint ventures with Indian firms like Tata and Kalyani have indigenised production of systems like the Spike missile.





India benefits from Israel's expertise in border security, relevant amid tensions with China along the LAC and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir. Training programs for Indian forces in urban warfare and cyber defence further cement these ties.





As Modi lands in Tel Aviv, the pact renewal will symbolise resilience in bilateral relations, transcending electoral cycles in both nations. It reaffirms India's multi-alignment strategy, weaving West Asian partnerships into its broader Indo-Pacific vision.





Ultimately, this development heralds a new chapter in India-Israel relations, fortifying a strategic bulwark against extremism while unlocking avenues for technological leapfrogging. In an era of global flux, such pacts exemplify pragmatic diplomacy driving mutual prosperity.





