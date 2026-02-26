



Observations by Aditya-L1 help decode unusual dawn-time geomagnetic disturbances during strong solar storms

A team of astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) has achieved a landmark advancement in solar physics by recording the closest observations yet of shock waves produced by a coronal mass ejection (CME) close to the Sun's surface, according to media reports.

This discovery sheds crucial light on the origins of hazardous solar storms that threaten Earth's technological infrastructure. The findings promise enhanced space weather predictions to protect satellites, GPS networks, and power grids.





The observations occurred on 27 May 2024, when scientists detected a CME-driven shock forming roughly 130,000 kilometres above the solar surface, hurtling at nearly 1,700 kilometres per second.





Much like a supersonic aircraft generates a sonic boom upon surpassing the sound barrier, these rapid CMEs create powerful shock waves in the heliosphere. Such phenomena can compress Earth's magnetosphere, sparking geomagnetic storms with widespread repercussions.





These solar shocks pose severe risks by disrupting satellite operations, interfering with GPS signals, and blacking out radio communications. They may also overload electrical grids and heighten radiation exposure for astronauts and high-altitude flights, while paradoxically amplifying auroral displays. In an era of escalating space dependency, pinpointing these events' initiation proves vital for mitigation strategies.





The breakthrough hinged on synergistic data from two key Indian assets: the Gauribidanur radio telescope in Karnataka, the nation's sole low-frequency solar radio observatory operated by IIA, and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) aboard the Aditya-L1 solar mission.





Radio emissions from the shocks were captured by Gauribidanur, while VELC provided precise visible-light imagery of the parent CME in the Sun's corona. This rare coordination enabled unambiguous shock detection at unprecedented proximity.





Prof. R Ramesh, IIA Senior Professor and VELC Principal Investigator, hailed it as the nearest such solar shock and radio burst ever confirmed. For decades, researchers debated these shocks' birthplaces near the Sun, as interplanetary examples abound near Earth but early-stage evidence remained elusive. The May event possibly stemmed from the same sunspot region behind the intense 'Mother's Day' storm earlier that month, rotated back into view by solar dynamics.





Lead researcher Dr. C. Kathiravan emphasised the potential for even finer detections during Solar Cycle 25's peak, perhaps within 30,000 kilometres of the photosphere. Ongoing multi-instrument campaigns could refine models of shock formation and propagation. This work underscores Aditya-L1's pivotal role since its 2023 launch, validating India's prowess in solar observation.





The results, slated for publication in the Journal of Astrophysics and Astronomy, represent a leap in space weather forecasting accuracy. Early warnings could enable satellite shielding, GPS recalibrations, and grid fortifications against solar onslaughts. As solar maximum intensifies, such insights grow ever more indispensable for safeguarding global connectivity and economies.





This achievement bolsters India's standing in heliophysics amid rising geopolitical focus on space resilience. With adversaries probing satellite vulnerabilities, indigenous capabilities like Aditya-L1 fortify national security interests. Future missions may integrate these findings to pioneer AI-driven storm alerts, aligning with defence and aerospace priorities.





(Report synthesised from multiple news reports by India Today, The Hindu, PTI and others dated Feb 26, 2026)







