



Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, during his ongoing visit to Israel. The solemn gesture underscored a profound respect for the memory of Holocaust victims and highlighted the deepening bond between India and Israel.





Accompanying PM Modi during the visit was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a mark of the close personal rapport between the two leaders. PM Modi also took time to visit the Hall of Names, a poignant repository dedicated to preserving the identities and stories of those who perished in the Holocaust.





In a poignant post on X, PM Modi reflected on the experience: "Laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Grateful to PM Netanyahu for accompanying me during this visit. Also visited the Hall of Names, a solemn space that preserves the memory of those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust."





He continued, "The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters. It is an eternal reminder of the need to uphold humanity, dignity and peace." These words resonate deeply, serving as a call to vigilance against hatred and violence in an increasingly turbulent world.





Yad Vashem, established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, holds a sacred mandate. It is tasked with the commemoration, documentation, research, and education surrounding the Holocaust—the systematic murder of six million Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators.





The centre also honours the obliterated Jewish communities, the brave ghetto fighters and resistance heroes, and the Righteous Among the Nations. These were individuals who, at great personal peril, risked their lives to save Jews during the genocide.





Earlier, PM Modi held fruitful discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The talks covered a broad spectrum of bilateral issues, reflecting the multifaceted partnership between the two nations.





President Herzog echoed this sentiment, declaring that India and Israel are stronger together. His words captured the essence of a relationship built on mutual respect and shared strategic interests.





PM Modi shared glimpses of the meeting on X, noting: "Glimpses from the meeting with President Herzog. Our talks were extremely fruitful and wide-ranging." He expressed full agreement with Herzog's assessment of their joint strength.





Furthermore, PM Modi highlighted potential in emerging sectors. "There is immense scope in futuristic areas such as technology, innovation, Start-Ups and more," he stated, pointing to collaborative opportunities ahead.





He also extended gratitude to President Herzog for supporting India's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative—a nationwide tree-planting campaign symbolising environmental commitment and maternal legacy.





PM Modi's two-day official visit commenced on Wednesday with a heartfelt welcome in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife personally received him at the airport, where a special guard of honour was presented.





This visit builds on years of growing India-Israel ties, spanning defence, agriculture, water management, and cutting-edge technology.





For a defence analyst like yourself, it notably advances cooperation in areas such as missile systems, UAVs, and indigenous manufacturing—key pillars of India's strategic modernisation.





The wreath-laying at Yad Vashem not only honoured history's lessons but also reinforced India's stance on peace and human dignity on the global stage.





ANI







