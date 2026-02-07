



Azista Space, a Hyderabad-based company, has marked a milestone in Space Situational Awareness (SSA) by successfully demonstrating its capability to track the International Space Station (ISS).





The demonstration underscores a growing interest among Indian space firms to develop independent, domestically driven technologies capable of monitoring objects in low Earth orbit and beyond.





By focusing on real-time tracking, collision avoidance, and data fusion from various sensors, Azista Space aims to provide robust SSA services that could supplement existing international networks.





The demonstration reportedly employed a multi-sensor approach, integrating ground-based telescopes, radar, and software-defined radios to acquire precise orbital data on the ISS. This comprehensive data collection enables the calculation of orbital parameters, relative positions, and predicted conjunctions with other space objects.





In addressing the complexities of SSA, Azista Space emphasised the importance of timely updates and high-accuracy ephemeris information, which are critical for safe satellite operations and for informing satellite operators of potential collision risks.





Insights into the underlying architecture suggest that Azista Space has developed a modular platform, capable of ingesting heterogeneous data streams and performing real-time processing to generate actionable SSA alerts.





The architecture likely includes elements such as data reception modules, orbit determination algorithms, conjunction assessment logic, and an alerting subsystem that communicates risk notifications to users. Such a framework would be valuable not only for commercial satellite operators but also for government agencies responsible for space traffic management and national security considerations.





The ISS, as a high-profile and well-trudged object in near-Earth space, provides a rigorous test case for validating SSA capabilities. Its relatively stable attitude and frequent orbital updates pose both opportunities and challenges for sensor networks. Success in tracking the ISS indicates that Azista Space can achieve high-fidelity tracking across a broad range of orbital regimes, potentially extending to smaller debris and resident space objects (RSOs) when scaled. This could position the company favourably within a competitive landscape where SSA capabilities are increasingly seen as strategic assets.





From a commercial perspective, achieving reliable SSA tracking opens avenues for collaboration with satellite operators, launch providers, and national space infrastructure projects. Potential revenue streams could include contracted SSA analytics, risk assessment reports, and bespoke monitoring services tailored to specific orbital corridors or constellations.





As space becomes more congested, the demand for accurate, locally produced SSA data is likely to grow, creating opportunities for innovation in data fusion, machine learning-based anomaly detection, and predictive analytics.





The demonstration also raises questions about regulatory and data-sharing environments. SSA data often intersects with sensitive information related to national security and critical infrastructure. As Azista Space expands its capabilities, it will need to navigate licensing, export controls, and alignment with international best practices for space traffic management. Building trust with customers will depend on transparent data governance, clear service-level agreements, and demonstrated reliability over extended operation periods.





Technically, the project’s success hinges on factors such as sensor calibration, clock synchronization, and robust orbit determination methods. Precise timekeeping, for instance, is essential for correlating observations from disparate sensors and producing consistent orbital solutions.





The integration of machine-learning techniques can enhance pattern recognition in sensor data, enabling faster identification of conjunctions and more accurate prediction of potential close approaches.





In terms of future prospects, Azista Space might explore expanding its SSA capabilities to include debris tracking, re-entry monitoring, and conjunction assessment for both manned and unmanned missions.





Collaborations with academic institutions could accelerate research into advanced orbit determination algorithms and sensor fusion methodologies. Additionally, there could be interest in developing an open-access or commercially licensed SSA data product that provides stakeholders with standardised, easy-to-interpret alerts and dashboards.





The successful demonstration of SSA capabilities by Azista Space represents a meaningful contribution to the Indian space ecosystem. It signals not only technical proficiency but also a growing appetite for end-to-end space infrastructure development within the country. If sustained, such momentum could help diversify the supply of advanced space technologies and reinforce India’s position in the global space landscape.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







