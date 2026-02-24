



The Indian Navy has issued a pivotal Expression of Interest (EOI) for the indigenous development of a 30mm Naval Surface Gun (NSG) integrated with an Electro-Optical Fire Control System (EOFCS). This move underscores the service's commitment to self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Approved under the "Make-II (IDDM)" category, the project emphasises Indigenous Design, Development, and Manufacturing (IDDM). It targets the creation of a stabilised, networked gun system capable of engaging diverse threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), fast inshore attack craft, and asymmetric maritime dangers.





India’s indigenous Naval Surface Gun completes sea trials with precision, marking GRSE’s shift from shipbuilding to advanced weapon manufacturing for the Navy.





The sea acceptance firing trials of the indigenous Naval Surface Gun (NSG) onboard a GRSE-designed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) succeeded with extreme accuracy, leveraging a sophisticated electro-optic fire control system. These trials conducted in May 2025, a key phase of sea trials, evaluate weapon systems like naval guns under real-sea conditions post-factory and land tests, aiding commissioning or upgrades.





The NSG aims to supplant ageing foreign-designed systems, notably the Soviet-era 30mm CRN-91 and AK-630 close-in weapon systems (CIWS). These legacy platforms, while reliable, highlight India's ongoing dependence on imported defence hardware, prompting this push for home-grown alternatives.





Key specifications demand a lightweight, remotely operated turret-mounted gun with a firing rate exceeding 1,200 rounds per minute. The system must integrate seamlessly with the ship's combat management system (CMS), enabling networked fire control and data sharing across platforms.





At its core lies the EOFCS, fusing electro-optical sensors such as thermal imagers, daylight TV cameras, and laser rangefinders. This setup promises autonomous target acquisition, tracking, and engagement, even in cluttered maritime environments or low-visibility conditions.





Stabilisation is paramount, with gyro-stabilised mounts ensuring precision firing from dynamic naval vessels. The design must withstand harsh marine conditions, including corrosion, shock, and electromagnetic interference, while adhering to stringent weight limits for deck integration on corvettes, frigates, and offshore patrol vessels.





The EOI invites industry consortia, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and start-ups, to submit technical proposals. Successful bidders will prototype two systems under Navy oversight, with potential follow-on procurement via the "Buy (Indian-IDDM)" route.





A dedicated Project Facilitation Team (PFT), jointly managed by the Indian Navy and Ministry of Defence (MoD), will oversee milestones from conceptualisation to trials. This structured monitoring aligns with Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 guidelines, ensuring transparency and accountability.





This initiative builds on prior successes like the DRDO-led NG-ARM project for army applications, adapting naval-specific requirements such as remote operation and shipboard integration. Potential developers may draw from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), or private firms like TATA Advanced Systems, leveraging existing electro-optical expertise.





Strategically, the NSG addresses evolving Indo-Pacific threats, where low-cost UAV swarms and suicide boats challenge traditional air defence. Integration with systems like the MF-STAR radar or indigenous QRSAM could yield a layered defence envelope, enhancing fleet survivability.





Procurement timelines project prototypes ready within 36 months, followed by user trials aboard ships like the Next Generation Corvettes or Project 17A frigates. Bulk orders could exceed 100 units, injecting vitality into India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





Fiscal backing stems from the Navy's growing capital outlay, with the 2025-26 budget allocating substantial funds for IDDM projects. This EOI exemplifies the shift from "Buy" to "Make," fostering technology transfer and skill development in precision engineering.





Challenges persist, including achieving sub-5 kg/muzzle energy dispersion at 2 km ranges and minimising logistics footprints. Ammunition standardisation—potentially 30x165mm cartridges—will be critical for interoperability with existing stocks.





Broader implications extend to export potential, positioning India as a supplier of affordable, customisable CIWS to friendly navies in South Asia and Africa. Success here could catalyse similar upgrades for 25mm and 40mm systems.





The 30mm NSG project fortifies India's naval posture, reducing import vulnerabilities amid geopolitical tensions. By prioritising indigenous innovation, the Navy not only bolsters operational readiness but also propels the defence sector towards global competitiveness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







