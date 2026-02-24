



India and Brazil are intensifying their strategic defence cooperation, with explorations into co-development, joint production, and industrial partnerships spanning air defence, artillery, naval systems, and aerospace.





High-level engagements, including the 6th Strategic Dialogue and the 8th Joint Defence Committee Meeting in 2025, have paved the way for this expanded collaboration.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during bilateral talks in New Delhi, underscored the significant growth in bilateral strategic interactions. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing defence ties and urged industries from India and Brazil to accelerate collaborations that bolster local defence ecosystems.





Brazil is keenly evaluating India’s Akash surface-to-air missile system for its Medium/High Altitude Air Defence Artillery programme. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, the Akash provides superior medium-range aerial defence capabilities, surpassing Brazil’s existing systems that intercept threats only up to 3,000 metres.





A senior diplomatic source confirmed to Bharat Shakti that the Akash system is under evaluation, following Brazil’s Request for Information. High-ranking Brazilian Army officials are pushing for a government-to-government acquisition, highlighting the urgency of modernising Brazil’s air defence infrastructure.





Interest has also emerged in the Garuda 105 V2, an ultra-lightweight, mobile artillery system from Kalyani Strategic Systems, a division of Bharat Forge. Its modular design, high mobility, and digital fire control suit rapid deployment in expeditionary operations and jungle warfare, aligning perfectly with Brazil’s needs in the Amazon region.





Naval cooperation forms a cornerstone of this partnership. As a member of the “Scorpène Club” operating French-designed Scorpène-class submarines, Brazil has signed a trilateral agreement with Mumbai-based Mazagaon Dock Ltd for joint maintenance and operational expertise alongside India.





Secretary East P. Kumaran noted a trilateral MoU involving Mazagaon Dock Ltd and both navies for maintaining Scorpène-class submarines and other military vessels. Brazil is further assessing Offshore Patrol Vessels from India, along with expertise in coastal surveillance and battlefield communications.





Diplomats have confirmed Brazil’s interest in shipbuilding collaborations, including joint warship construction and sharing best practices. This reflects a broader push towards mutual industrial strengthening.





Defence-industrial ties extend to aerospace and small arms. Brazilian firms Taurus Armas S.A. and Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) have established joint ventures in India, with Bengaluru-based SSS Defence partnering CBC Global Ammunition, and Jindal Defence teaming up with Taurus for local production.





Sources indicate potential for additional joint ventures in Brazil or India, emphasising local manufacturing of platforms and military stores. Both nations are eager to ensure self-reliance in defence production.





Embraer, Brazil’s aerospace powerhouse, has been notably active during President Lula’s visit, signing key MoUs with Indian partners. It exchanged an enhanced agreement with Adani Defence & Aerospace to set up a Final Assembly Line for the E175 regional jet under India’s Regional Transport Aircraft programme.





Embraer and Hindalco Industries are also probing opportunities in aerospace-grade aluminium manufacturing to build a robust local supply chain. Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Defence & Aerospace, described regional aviation as the backbone of economic expansion, with this partnership enhancing strategic relations through complementary capabilities.





Roberto Chaves, Embraer’s Executive Vice President of Global Procurement, emphasised that these initiatives advance India’s aerospace ecosystem and create long-term supply chain value. In a parallel effort, Embraer and Mahindra Group are developing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft.





This MRO setup will offer comprehensive support, including base and heavy maintenance, avionics, structural inspections, and pilot training, thereby boosting India’s operational autonomy. Vinod Sahay from Mahindra Group’s Executive Board stated it would ensure high aircraft availability and a local sustainment solution.





These developments signal a maturing India-Brazil defence axis, leveraging complementary strengths to address regional security challenges and foster industrial growth.





