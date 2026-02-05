



India's pursuit of clean, low-carbon energy through Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) marks a significant stride in its nuclear ambitions. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has embarked on the design, development, and establishment of SMRs tailored for deployment as captive power plants in energy-intensive sectors.





These reactors aim to repurpose retiring fossil fuel-based power plants and serve remote locations lacking grid connectivity. Under the Nuclear Energy Mission, dedicated funds support the research and development of indigenous SMRs, with a target deployment by 2033.





The Department of Atomic Energy has recently launched the design and development of two key SMR variants. The 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200) stands as a flagship project, with its lead unit proposed for the Tarapur Atomic Power Station site in Maharashtra.





Complementing this is the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), also slated for a lead unit at Tarapur. These initiatives underscore BARC's focus on scalable nuclear solutions for diverse applications.





Additionally, a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor with up to 5 MWth capacity enters the fray, specifically planned for hydrogen generation. This unit is set to be constructed at BARC's facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, broadening nuclear technology's role beyond electricity.





The Government of India has allocated substantial funds under the Nuclear Energy Mission for the research, design, development, and eventual deployment of SMRs. BARC, in response, prioritises the construction of lead units at Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) sites to demonstrate technological viability.





The tentative cost for the demonstration unit of the BSMR-200 reactor hovers around ₹27 crore per MWe. Following successful demonstration, costs are expected to decline through design standardisation and economies of scale.





Robust regulatory oversight ensures safety across all nuclear endeavours. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), constituted by statutory order (S.O. 4772) under Section 27 of the Atomic Energy Act, 1962, enforces safety and regulatory provisions under Sections 16, 17, and 18.





AERB holds responsibility for the safety regulation of Nuclear Power Plants (NPPs) via comprehensive processes including licensing, consenting, safety reviews, and periodic inspections. It establishes safety codes, standards, and guides while enforcing stringent requirements.





These standards incorporate International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) benchmarks and global best practices. India's diverse NPP designs—from construction to operation—comply fully with AERB mandates.





AERB conducts meticulous safety reviews at every stage: siting, construction, commissioning, operation, and decommissioning. Post-satisfactory reviews, it issues operational licences valid for up to five years.





During the licence period, AERB monitors safety performance through ongoing reviews and inspections. All plants must undergo a Periodic Safety Review (PSR) every ten years, assessing ageing effects, modifications, operational experience, and alignment with contemporary safety norms.





PSRs identify necessary upgrades, which operators implement promptly. This rigorous framework maintains high safety standards throughout a plant's lifecycle.





AERB's requirements for NPP licensing remain largely technology-neutral, accommodating innovation. For advanced reactors like SMRs, the existing framework applies broadly, with reviews needed only for technology-specific aspects upon submission of site and design details.





AERB actively engages in international forums to track SMR regulatory evolution, adopting suitable enhancements as required. This proactive stance positions India to integrate SMRs seamlessly into its energy matrix.





These developments, articulated by Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office Dr. Jitendra Singh in the Lok Sabha on 4 February 2026, signal India's commitment to sustainable nuclear power.





PIB Press Release







