



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed Parliament that there are no reports of Indian nationals being missing or killed in the recent protests in Iran. This assessment comes in the context of ongoing civil unrest within the country, with the government emphasising that Indian citizens are being carefully tracked and supported.





According to the written reply provided by Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Minister of State for External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Tehran is maintaining regular contact with the Indian community, including student groups, to offer guidance and practical assistance. This contact is described as ongoing and proactive, ensuring that Indians in Iran receive timely information and support as events unfold.





The government has provided a rounded estimate of the Indian presence in Iran, suggesting that there are approximately 9,000 to 10,000 Indian nationals residing in the country. This figure includes a mix of workers, students, and family members who have established long-term livelihoods or educational arrangements in Iran.





The MEA’s emphasis on this population size underscores the breadth of vigilance and outreach being conducted from New Delhi.





Officials have also clarified that the government does not regard these nationals as stranded. They highlighted that Iranian airspace remains open and that commercial flights are operating, enabling flows of people both into and out of Iran. In practical terms, this means that any Indian who wishes to leave could potentially do so using established commercial routes rather than via any immediate government evacuation operation.





In this context, the MEA noted that there has not been an evacuation since Operation Sindhu in June 2025. The reference to Sindhu indicates that the last significant airlift or organized departure of Indian nationals from Iran occurred at that time, after which the embassy prioritised facilitation of commercial travel for those seeking to return. This approach aligns with the statement that Indian nationals are not stranded and can pursue routine travel options if they choose to return.





The minister stressed that there are no reports of Indian nationals either missing or killed during the latest protests. While the absence of such reports is reassuring, the MEA continues to monitor the situation closely, maintaining channels of communication with Indian citizens and providing updates and guidance as needed.





The government’s position appears to balancing a cautious assessment with the practical reality of existing civilian travel infrastructure, which remains functional and accessible to those wishing to depart or return.





In terms of advisory measures, the embassy in Tehran is likely continuing to issue travel guidance to keep Indian citizens apprised of local conditions, safe conduct, and any restrictions that may affect routine travel, schooling, or daily life.





Consular staff would also be prepared to assist with any consular emergencies, help reconnect families if required, and provide information on flight options or possible changes to schedules that could impact travel plans.





The government’s messaging underscores a stance of prudence and support. While protests have been a source of concern regionally, India’s immediate position centres on regular communication with its citizens, concrete information about their status, and access to commercial travel networks.





The Riyadh-style reminder that airspace remains open and flights are available serves to reassure families and employers that routine international mobility remains feasible, should they decide to return or continue living in Iran.





In terms of broader implications, the situation in Iran remains dynamic, with potential spill-overs into regional stability and diplomatic considerations.





New Delhi’s approach appears to prioritise established channels, clear information dissemination, and the protection of its nationals through a combination of embassy guidance and accessible travel options.





The MEA’s parliamentary update signals a readiness to adapt as events evolve, with ongoing monitoring and communication as key pillars of India’s consular strategy in this period of instability.





Based On PTI Report







