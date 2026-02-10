



India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is accelerating its ambitious plans to establish the country's first space station, even as it juggles multiple high-priority missions.





Program Director Imtiyaz Ahmed revealed on Monday that work is underway on nearly 80 satellites, which will bolster scientific research, foster innovation, enhance disaster management, strengthen internal security, improve navigation, and crucially relay signals for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme back to Earth.





These satellites form a vital backbone for India's growing space ecosystem. Ahmed, speaking to IANS in Samastipur during the golden jubilee celebrations of India's inaugural indigenously built satellite, Aryabhata, emphasised their role in advancing technological self-reliance.





He highlighted how such projects are pivotal to expanding India's capabilities in space science, exploration, and practical applications.





ISRO's current portfolio brims with transformative initiatives. These include Earth Observation missions designed to monitor environmental changes and natural phenomena with unprecedented precision. The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NVS) programme aims to refine India's regional satellite navigation system, offering reliable positioning services akin to global standards.





Further afield, the Indian Data Relay Satellite System (IDRSS) promises to revolutionise communication by maintaining continuous contact with satellites in low Earth orbit, a necessity for real-time data transfer during critical operations. The Gaganyaan mission, India's bold step into crewed spaceflight, stands as a centrepiece, with these satellites ensuring seamless signal relay to ground stations.





The Venus Orbiter Mission adds an exploratory dimension, poised to probe the mysteries of Earth's nearest planetary neighbour. Together, these endeavours underscore ISRO's multifaceted strategy, blending observation, navigation, communication, human spaceflight, and planetary science into a cohesive drive for national prowess.





Ahmed's remarks coincided with the 50th anniversary of Aryabhata, launched on 19 April 1975. Named after the ancient Indian mathematician and astronomer, this pioneering satellite marked a watershed in India's space journey. Despite the constraints of the Cold War era—limited resources, rudimentary infrastructure—Aryabhata's success propelled ISRO onto the global stage.





That launch, aboard a Soviet rocket, demonstrated India's nascent ingenuity and laid the groundwork for subsequent triumphs. Aryabhata conducted experiments in X-ray astronomy, solar physics, and aeronomics, proving the viability of home-grown technology. Its legacy endures, inspiring a new cadre of scientists and engineers who now helm ISRO's expansive ambitions.





To commemorate this milestone, ISRO has rolled out a nationwide outreach programme targeting school students. The initiative seeks to ignite young minds with the wonders of space and the opportunities within the sector. The inaugural event in Bihar unfolded on Monday at Holy Mission High School in Samastipur, drawing pupils from five 10+2 schools.





During the program, students gained insights into ISRO's ongoing work and future prospects. Scientists shared personal anecdotes, revealing that many had studied in Hindi-medium schools, shattering myths of elitism. Their stories urged the young audience to dream boldly and pursue careers in space science and technology.





This outreach reflects ISRO's commitment to nurturing talent from diverse backgrounds. As India fast-tracks its space station—a modular habitat orbiting Earth by the decade's end—these efforts ensure a steady influx of skilled minds. With 80 satellites in the pipeline, Gaganyaan on the horizon, and interplanetary ventures underway, ISRO is not merely participating in the space race; it is redefining India's place among cosmic frontrunners.





Based On IANS Report







