



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked a significant milestone in preparations for its ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. Tracking antennas and associated systems have now arrived at Australia's Cocos (Keeling) Islands, a remote coral atoll in the Indian Ocean. This deployment ensures robust telemetry support during the mission's critical launch phase from Sriharikota.





Gaganyaan represents India's first endeavour to send astronauts into low Earth orbit. Scheduled for no earlier than 2026, the mission will orbit three crew members for up to seven days aboard an indigenous crew module. The Cocos Islands station plays a pivotal role, positioned strategically about 2,800 kilometres southwest of Sriharikota to capture real-time data over the Bay of Bengal ascent corridor.





ISRO's S-band and C-band tracking antennas, weighing several tonnes, were transported via specialised cargo vessels. These systems include high-precision radomes, signal processors, and backup power units designed to withstand the atoll's humid, cyclone-prone climate. Australian authorities, through the Department of Defence, granted swift clearance under a bilateral space cooperation pact renewed in 2023.





The station will relay vital telemetry, including vehicle trajectory, propulsion performance, and crew biometrics. During lift-off, it will lock onto the GSLV MK-III launcher within seconds, providing redundancy to shore-based networks at Sriharikota and Port Blair. This setup minimises data blackouts, crucial for the mission's abort-safe architecture.





Historically, ISRO has leveraged international partners for Gaganyaan tracking. Similar facilities operate in Fiji, French Guiana, and the UAE, forming a global chain. The Cocos deployment underscores deepening Indo-Australian ties, bolstered by the Quad framework and shared concerns over Indo-Pacific maritime security.





Local logistics posed unique challenges. The atoll's sole airstrip and limited port facilities required modular antenna assembly on-site. ISRO engineers, numbering around 20, arrived last week to oversee installation, expected complete by mid-March. Temporary solar arrays supplement diesel generators amid the islands' fragile ecosystem.





Gaganyaan's broader ecosystem integrates over 15 ground stations worldwide. The Cocos node enhances coverage for the crew module's re-entry over the Indian Ocean, enabling precise splashdown predictions. This precision is vital, as the mission employs advanced deceleration systems tested in unmanned TV-D1 flights last year.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the progress during a recent address, terming it a "triumph of Atmanirbhar Bharat" in space. The mission's ₹90 billion budget emphasises indigenous tech, from the human-rated GSLV to the crew escape system derived from Russian Soyuz designs but fully localised.





Challenges persist. Monsoon disruptions and avian interference at Cocos demand vigilant operations. ISRO has incorporated AI-driven signal filters, drawing from Chandrayaan-3's success. Calibration tests commence next week, simulating launch profiles with virtual payloads.





This deployment not only bolsters Gaganyaan but signals India's ascent as a spacefaring power. With two unmanned precursor missions slated for 2026, followed by the crewed flight, the Cocos station will log thousands of hours. It paves the way for future endeavours, including a Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035.





Australia's cooperation extends beyond hardware. Canberra provides spectrum allocation and meteorological data, fostering joint research in reusable launch tech. For the 600-odd Cocos residents, mostly of Malay descent, the setup brings rare economic activity via technician contracts.





As installation advances, ISRO remains tight-lipped on exact timelines, citing operational security. Yet, satellite imagery confirms antenna footings at West Island's highest point. This quiet arrival heralds a louder achievement: India's tricolour in space, tracked faithfully from a speck in the ocean.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







