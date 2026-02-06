



Jammu and Kashmir is continuing to move forward on a path described by officials as peace, development and inclusive growth, a trajectory they say has boosted public confidence in India’s democratic institutions and governance.





The region’s improved infrastructure, better connectivity, enhanced healthcare and expanding opportunities for youth are highlighted as tangible changes in everyday life.





The report comes as Pakistan observed what it calls Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, a gesture officials and analysts frequently label as political posturing that does not reflect conditions on the ground in PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan.





Despite such symbolic displays, PoK continues to face power shortages, deteriorating infrastructure and difficult living conditions, especially during winter, with reports of prolonged blackouts in Muzaffarabad and other areas.





Across the Line of Control there is a markedly different mood. In Jammu and Kashmir, residents marked the day with Tiranga rallies, the hoisting of the national flag and the singing of the national anthem, signalling unity, confidence and faith in India’s constitutional and developmental journey.





In forward areas near the LoC, peaceful rallies carrying the Tricolour were organised to counter narratives from across the border, underscoring a rejection of Pakistan’s claims over the region.





Participants described the events as expressions of pride in their Indian identity and as a counterpoint to what they view as Pakistan’s efforts to project solidarity without delivering basic welfare. Youth participation was prominent, with organisers emphasising that the rallies reflected a generational confidence rooted in stability and progress for the region. They argued that Pakistan’s claims of solidarity have not translated into improved living standards for people under its control.





Residents pointed to concrete signs of change, including strengthened road and rail connectivity, expanded healthcare services, growing educational institutions and tourism-driven infrastructure as indicators of progress in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Officials emphasised welfare-oriented government initiatives, with a focus on employment generation and youth empowerment as central to reshaping public sentiment and sustaining growth.





The narrative presented by local authorities stresses that development efforts are tangible and widely visible, contrasting with what they describe as propaganda-driven narratives from Pakistan. They contend that the region’s sustained growth, peace and inclusive development are the result of continuous investments in public services, infrastructure and community empowerment, rather than symbolic gestures or rhetoric.





An underlying theme throughout the coverage is the contrast between the realities experienced by residents in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and the conditions reported in PoK. Officials claim that the former has benefited from improved connectivity, healthcare and educational opportunities, while the latter continues to grapple with energy shortages and infrastructure challenges, particularly during winter months.





Observers noted that the demonstrations of national unity in Jammu and Kashmir were accompanied by a broader message of confidence in India’s long-term developmental plan for the region. They emphasised that ongoing projects and future programmes are designed to consolidate peace, foster inclusive growth and create sustainable opportunities for young people.





Based On ANI Report







