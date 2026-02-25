



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Tokyo on an official visit to Japan, spanning 25-26 February, with the aim of enhancing the state's investment prospects and fostering industrial expansion. This trip follows closely on the heels of his successful engagements in Singapore, where he secured substantial investment commitments for the state.





The Chief Minister's itinerary in Japan includes a series of high-level meetings and interactions designed to deepen bilateral ties. These discussions are expected to spotlight opportunities for Japanese investors in Uttar Pradesh, building on the state's recent strides in economic liberalisation and infrastructure development.





Just a day prior to his departure for Tokyo, Yogi Adityanath announced that his Singapore roadshow had yielded investment proposals totalling up to ₹1 lakh crore. In a notable achievement, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹60,000 crore were finalised, marking a pivotal milestone in the state's ambition to emerge as a $1 trillion economy.





The Chief Minister's official account on X shared this update, stating: "To boost investment in Uttar Pradesh, we have received investment proposals worth up to ₹1 lakh crore in Singapore, along with MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore that have been finalised. All of these will prove to be milestones in the direction of making Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy."





During the investor roadshow in Singapore, Yogi Adityanath positioned Uttar Pradesh as a secure and rapidly expanding hub for global capital. He pitched the state emphatically to business leaders, emphasising its transformation into a reliable destination for large-scale investments.





Assuring potential investors of robust safeguards, the Chief Minister declared: "I can assure you that every investment coming into Uttar Pradesh is secured. We not only gave a safe environment, but also showed how to connect scale with skill and speed." This message underscores the state's commitment to blending security with efficiency.





Yogi Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's evolving identity as a powerhouse of growth and reform. Over the past decade, he noted, India has made remarkable economic strides under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, positioning the nation to claim the spot as the world's third-largest economy.





The Chief Minister drew attention to Uttar Pradesh's impressive fiscal trajectory, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) surging from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore in just nine years. This growth now accounts for 9.5 per cent of India's overall GDP, cementing the state's role as an economic linchpin.





He portrayed Uttar Pradesh as a "dream destination" for investors, citing its top rankings in Ease of Doing Business and deregulation indices. These accomplishments reflect deliberate policy measures to streamline operations and attract foreign direct investment across sectors like manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure.





This sequence of international engagements—from Singapore to Tokyo—signals Uttar Pradesh's aggressive outreach strategy. By leveraging high-profile visits, the state aims to convert global interest into tangible projects, accelerating its journey towards self-reliance and trillion-dollar status.





The Tokyo visit holds particular promise given Japan's longstanding expertise in advanced manufacturing, electronics, and infrastructure. Potential collaborations could infuse cutting-edge technology into Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning industrial corridors, such as those in Noida and Greater Noida.





Yogi Adityanath's diplomacy also aligns with India's broader 'Make in India' initiative, fostering synergies between state-level ambitions and national goals. Investors from Japan, known for their precision and long-term commitments, may find Uttar Pradesh's improved logistics and policy stability particularly appealing.





As the visit unfolds, outcomes from these interactions could further propel Uttar Pradesh's investment pipeline, complementing the Singapore windfall. The state's leadership remains optimistic that such global partnerships will not only generate employment but also elevate its global economic footprint.





ANI







