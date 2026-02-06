



India is exploring significant defence collaboration opportunities during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Malaysia on 7-8 February. The Ministry of External Affairs has highlighted potential sales of Dornier aircraft, alongside maintenance and upgrade prospects for Scorpene submarines and Su-30SM fighters.





Speaking in New Delhi ahead of the visit, Secretary (East) P Kumaran outlined promising avenues in defence cooperation. He emphasised opportunities for Dornier aircraft sales, noting Malaysia's interest in mid-life upgrades and retrofitting for its Scorpene submarines.





Both nations operate Su-30 aircraft, prompting India to propose modifications, upgrades, and mid-life maintenance support. Kumaran also indicated potential supplies of naval platforms from Indian shipyards, expressing optimism for concrete advancements.





Defence ties between India and Malaysia have strengthened steadily, anchored by a 1993 Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation. This framework facilitates joint ventures, development projects, procurement, logistics, maintenance, and training.





Modi's visit occurs just 18 months after bilateral relations were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's state visit to India in August 2024. It underscores India's commitment to Malaysia as a pivotal partner in its Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and Indo-Pacific strategy.





The trip will bolster engagement with ASEAN, where Malaysia plays a founding role and held the chairmanship in 2025. Modi will hold bilateral talks with Anwar Ibrahim, reviewing progress in key sectors including trade, investments, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, education, healthcare, and people-to-people ties.





Several Memoranda of Understanding are under consideration, though the list remains tentative pending final confirmation. These span disaster management, audio-visual co-production, standards for training, certification, and watchkeeping for seafarers, alongside renewal of an MoU on UN peacekeeping cooperation.





Further prospective agreements cover anti-corruption efforts, collaboration between audit institutions, National Security Council Secretariats, healthcare, and technical and vocational training. An exchange of notes may signal intent for semiconductor industry cooperation.





Malaysia boasts a robust semiconductor ecosystem, with around 30 per cent of its exports tied to semiconductors and related products. The country draws on 30-40 years of expertise, positioning it for multifaceted collaboration with India.





India aims to establish layered partnerships via government-to-government MoUs, industry-led initiatives, and research and development efforts. These include fabrication centres, assembly and testing facilities, with Indian firms keen to partner with Malaysian counterparts.





Modi travels to Kuala Lumpur at Anwar Ibrahim's invitation, marking his return since 2015 when ties were upgraded to an enhanced strategic partnership. The visit reinforces momentum from the 2024 elevation to comprehensive status.





