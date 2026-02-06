



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, targeted for 2027. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan announced that three unmanned missions will serve as precursors to India's first crewed spaceflight. He made these remarks while addressing the fifth convocation ceremony of D Y Patil Vidyapeeth as chief guest on 5 February 2026.

Narayanan emphasised that 2026 and 2027 have been designated as dedicated 'Gaganyaan years'. This reflects ISRO's intense focus on the program under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister. Preparations for the unmanned flights are already underway, marking a critical phase in India's push towards human spaceflight.





In addition to Gaganyaan, Narayanan confirmed that Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 are progressing as scheduled. He also highlighted ISRO's ongoing analysis of data from the recent PSLV mission. These updates underscore the organisation's multi-front advancements in space exploration.





Tracing the roots of India's space endeavours, Narayanan recalled how activities began in 1962. The first small rocket was launched from Indian soil in 1963, with assistance from the United States. By 1975, satellite-based mass communication was demonstrated using the US-provided ATS-6 satellite, reaching 2,400 villages across six states.





India's first indigenously built satellite, Aryabhata, followed later that year with Soviet support. Narayanan noted the humble logistics of the era, where satellite components were transported on bicycles and bullock carts. This contrasts sharply with today's sophisticated launch infrastructure.





From these origins, India has risen to global prominence in space. Chandrayaan-1 discovered water molecules on the Moon, while Chandrayaan-2's orbiter features the world's highest-resolution lunar camera. The Mars Orbiter Mission made India the only nation to reach Mars orbit on its first attempt.





Narayanan highlighted record feats, such as launching 104 satellites with a single rocket. India also developed indigenous cryogenic engine technology after facing denials from other nations. Today, it stands among only six countries with this capability.





India is the fourth nation to operate a Sun-studying satellite, Aditya-L1. Recent milestones include the commercial launch of a 6,100 kg US satellite payload in December 2025. The NASA-ISRO NISAR satellite launched in July 2024, and a 4,400 kg communication satellite deployed in November 2025.





A landmark achievement came on 16 January 2025, when India became the fourth country to demonstrate satellite docking in space. ISRO's 57 operational satellites now bolster telecommunications, television broadcasting, disaster warnings, Earth observation, and real-time monitoring of nearly 10,000 trains daily.





Looking ahead, upcoming missions encompass Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, and the LUPUS mission. ISRO is developing a next-generation launch vehicle capable of carrying 30,000 kg to low Earth orbit. Plans also include a future manned lunar mission, powered by a massive rocket taller than a 40-storey building.





During a media interaction on the G1 mission status, Narayanan reaffirmed ISRO's commitment. He stressed that the space program primarily serves national objectives. India's space journey, from rudimentary beginnings to cutting-edge achievements, positions it as a leader in the global arena.





Agencies











