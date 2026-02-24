



NASA has encountered a significant setback in its preparations for the Artemis II mission, casting doubt over an anticipated early March launch. Just hours after announcing a seemingly flawless wet dress rehearsal, engineers identified a critical issue with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's upper stage.





This development necessitates rolling the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) for repairs, effectively ruling out the March window.





The problem emerged from overnight data analysis following a helium flow test on the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS). An interruption in helium supply was detected, prompting immediate troubleshooting. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman confirmed on X that preparations for the rollback would commence, with the next viable launch period opening on 1 April.





This reversal came less than 24 hours after optimism peaked. The wet dress rehearsal, conducted successfully up to T-29 seconds, involved full fuelling and simulated launch operations without evident leaks. It followed a hydrogen leak earlier in February that had already forced a repeat of the test. The four astronauts—poised for the first crewed Orion flight around the Moon—had entered quarantine in Houston, ready for an imminent liftoff.





Isaacman detailed potential culprits in his X post. These include the final filter on the ground-to-vehicle umbilical, though deemed unlikely; a faulty quick-disconnect (QD) umbilical interface, where precedents exist; or a failed check valve on the vehicle itself. The latter echoes a similar fault during Artemis I preparations, despite subsequent mitigations for Artemis II. All scenarios demand VAB access for diagnosis and fixes.





Rollback to the VAB represents a logistical hurdle, as it reverses recent progress at Kennedy Space Center's launch pad. The SLS, last flown uncrewed in November 2022 for Artemis I, now faces renewed delays. Available slots in the April window span 1 to 6 April, offering a narrow opportunity amid ongoing challenges.





Isaacman acknowledged the disappointment, emphasising the team's dedication. He drew parallels to the Apollo era, citing Gemini 8's abrupt end after 11 hours due to a technical glitch—yet Neil Armstrong walked on the Moon just over three years later. This historical nod underscores NASA's resilience amid what he termed an "impossible" endeavour repeated from the 1960s.





The Artemis programme, central to returning humans to the Moon, hinges on SLS reliability. Artemis II marks the first crewed Orion mission, looping the lunar orbit without landing. Success here paves the way for Artemis III's surface touchdown, targeted for 2027, bolstering US space ambitions and international partnerships.





Engineers now prioritise swift resolution to minimise slippage. While the wet dress rehearsal validated many systems, this helium anomaly highlights the SLS's complexity—especially its cryogenic stages prone to such interruptions. Past incidents, like Artemis I's check valve woes, inform current diagnostics, but recurrence tests hardware maturity.





Stakeholders, including astronauts and international observers, await updates. The rollback, though disruptive, aligns with NASA's safety-first ethos. As preparations shift indoors, focus turns to dissecting telemetry for root causes, ensuring the rocket's fitness for human-rated flight.





Delays compound scrutiny over SLS costs and schedules, with critics eyeing commercial alternatives like SpaceX's Starship. Yet, Artemis II remains pivotal, validating Orion's life-support and deep-space capabilities post-Artemis I's triumphs.





