



Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group and alleged mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack, has issued a chilling threat reminiscent of the 2008 Mumbai assaults. In a video obtained by CNN-News18, Kasuri warns of a 26/11-style maritime attack on India in 2026.





Kasuri boldly declares that Pakistan dominated the skies in 2025 and will seize control of the seas next year. He claims there will be no refuge for the "enemy" across land, air, or sea, framing this supremacy as Allah's divine will.





Intelligence officials view these remarks as a direct signal of potential sea-borne terrorism, echoing the LeT-orchestrated 26/11 attacks that infiltrated Mumbai via the Arabian Sea. India's coastal security apparatus is now on high alert.





The threats follow the deadly Pahalgam attack on 22 April 2025, which Kasuri is accused of planning. That incident prompted India's swift Operation Sindoor in May, striking LeT camps in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





Kasuri expresses fury over these Indian strikes, labelling them unprovoked aggression. He seeks to mobilise support by accusing India of initiating hostilities, while rallying LeT cadres after their operational setbacks.





In a personal barb, Kasuri targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly. He levels charges of "water terrorism" against India, alleging manipulation of regional water resources to pressure Pakistan.





Kasuri escalates further by warning that intensified pressure on Kashmir will ignite unrest elsewhere, explicitly naming Balochistan. This hints at LeT's intent to stoke proxy insurgencies beyond Jammu and Kashmir.





His rhetoric turns inflammatory as he vows attacks on Indian religious sites, cryptically noting "they will not attack Madina" but implying temples like those in Ayodhya are fair game. This raises alarms over strikes on civilian and symbolic targets.





Kasuri openly boasts of coordination with the Pakistan Army, lending credence to India's long-held claims of state-sponsored terrorism via the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Such admissions underscore persistent institutional backing for LeT.





Security analysts dismiss much of the video as propaganda designed to restore morale among LeT ranks post-Operation Sindoor. Yet the specific invocation of maritime dominance and 26/11 tactics demands urgent vigilance.





India's western coastline, spanning from Gujarat to Kerala, now faces renewed scrutiny. Enhanced naval patrols, coastal radar networks, and joint exercises with friendly navies are likely to intensify in response.





The Pahalgam aftermath has already reshaped Indo-Pak dynamics, with Operation Sindoor exposing vulnerabilities in Pakistan's terror infrastructure. Kasuri's video suggests regrouping efforts amid these pressures.





Broader geopolitical tensions, including water disputes over the Indus Waters Treaty, fuel Kasuri's narrative. His "water terrorism" accusation ties into Pakistan's grievances, potentially justifying asymmetric retaliation.





LeT's history of sea-based incursions makes the threat credible. The 26/11 attacks killed 166 people, highlighting gaps that India has since addressed through measures like the Coastal Security Scheme.





Indian intelligence continues to monitor Pakistan-based networks closely. Sources indicate Kasuri's statements may presage operational planning, prompting pre-emptive actions if patterns emerge.





As 2026 approaches, India's defence establishment remains resolute. The threats, while provocative, reinforce the need for robust deterrence against state-backed terrorism from across the border.





