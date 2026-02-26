



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of four to six Long Range Business Jets (LRBJs) tailored specifically for VIP transportation roles.





This development signals a strategic push to modernise the IAF's ageing fleet of special mission aircraft, enhancing operational capabilities for high-profile dignitaries including the President, Prime Minister, and other senior officials.





VIP airlift operations remain a cornerstone of India's national security framework, demanding aircraft with exceptional range, reliability, and advanced communication suites.





The current inventory relies heavily on modified Boeing 737s and Embraer Legacy 600s, which, while functional, lack the extended endurance required for non-stop transcontinental flights to destinations such as the United States or Europe.





The RFI specifies LRBJs capable of covering distances exceeding 11,000 kilometres without refuelling, equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, secure satellite communications, and self-protection systems to counter aerial threats.





These jets must also feature luxurious interiors, medical evacuation facilities, and aerial refuelling compatibility, underscoring the dual civil-military nature of the requirement.





Procurement through the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 positions this as a Buy (Global) category acquisition, potentially valued at over ₹5,000 crore depending on final numbers and configurations. The IAF seeks responses from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within 60 days, with evaluations focusing on indigenous content thresholds of at least 30 per cent to align with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





Potential contenders include Gulfstream's G650ER and G700, Bombardier's Global-7500 and 8000, and Dassault's Falcon-8X, all of which boast ranges surpassing 12,000 kilometres and speeds above Mach 0.85. These platforms have proven track records in VIP service with air forces like the US Air Force's C-37A and the Royal Air Force's fleet.





Integration with IAF operations will necessitate modifications such as military-grade encrypted communications, electronic warfare suites akin to those on the Boeing-777-based Air India One, and compatibility with Indian airspace protocols. Aerial refuelling probes would enable extended missions, a critical upgrade over existing assets limited by fatigue life and obsolescence.





This acquisition addresses capability gaps exposed during recent global engagements, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent overseas summits and contingency operations amid Indo-Pacific tensions. It also bolsters strategic airlift redundancy, vital in scenarios involving rapid deployment of leadership during crises like border stand-offs or natural disasters.





Indigenisation remains a priority, with offsets mandated for technology transfer in areas like avionics integration and composite manufacturing. Partnerships with Indian firms such as Tata Advanced Systems or Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could see local assembly or maintenance hubs, fostering a self-reliant ecosystem.





Geopolitically, the RFI arrives amid shifting alliances, with India balancing US-origin platforms against European options to avoid over-dependence. Neutral suppliers like Brazil's Embraer or Canada's Bombardier offer diplomatic flexibility, while US sanctions risks on Russian alternatives have been sidestepped entirely.





Critics may question the timing, given pressing needs for fighter squadrons and UAVs, yet proponents argue that VIP mobility directly enhances deterrence by ensuring command continuity. Historical precedents, including the 2011 acquisition of Embraer jets, demonstrate tangible benefits in operational tempo.





The RFI process will culminate in a Request for Proposal (RFP) by mid-2027, followed by trials at IAF bases like Hindon or Palam. Successful bidders must commit to a 20-year lifecycle support package, including pilot training and spares indigenisation.





In the broader context of IAF modernisation, this fits alongside MRFA tenders and TEJAS MK-2 inductions, reflecting a maturing procurement strategy post the 2020 DAP reforms. Delivery timelines aim for 2029-2031, aligning with the retirement of legacy VIP jets.





Stakeholders anticipate fierce competition, with Gulfstream's pedigree in Indian elite aviation—via Adani-Elbit tie-ups—giving it an edge, though Bombardier's cost-effectiveness could sway decisions. Environmental compliance, including sustainable aviation fuel readiness, forms another evaluation criterion.





These LRBJs will not only elevate VIP transit but also serve as command-and-control nodes during operations, equipped with battle management systems. This multifaceted role underscores the IAF's evolution from tactical to strategic air arm.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







