



India has issued a sharp condemnation of Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan territory, labelling them as a blatant attempt to divert attention from Islamabad's domestic shortcomings.





The Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, made the remarks on Sunday, highlighting the strikes' occurrence during the sacred month of Ramadan and the tragic loss of civilian lives, including women and children.





New Delhi's statement underscores a firm stance in support of Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. This response comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where cross-border military actions have repeatedly strained relations between Pakistan and its western neighbour.





Pakistan, for its part, justified the airstrikes as a necessary retaliation against militant hideouts in Afghanistan. Islamabad claimed the operation targeted at least seven such sites, resulting in the elimination of around 70 terrorists. The strikes were framed as a direct response to recent rebel attacks within Pakistan that have claimed lives and heightened security concerns.





Talal Chaudhry, Pakistan's State Minister for Interior, defended the action in an interview with Geo News, asserting that Afghanistan has long served as a hub for exporting terrorism. He emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens through decisive measures.





This incident marks yet another flashpoint in the fraught trilateral dynamics involving India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. India's rebuke aligns with its broader foreign policy of countering terrorism and supporting stable governance in Kabul, particularly since the Taliban's return to power in 2021.





The timing of the strikes, coinciding with Ramadan, has drawn additional international scrutiny, amplifying calls for restraint and dialogue. Civilian casualties reported in the aftermath have further complicated the narrative, with Afghan authorities likely to protest the violation of their airspace and borders.





Pakistan's narrative of pre-emptive defence echoes previous operations, such as those in 2024, where similar incursions were conducted against alleged Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) bases. However, these actions often provoke retaliatory rhetoric and risk broader destabilisation in South Asia.





India's position reflects growing concerns over Pakistan's alleged use of terrorism as a state policy tool. New Delhi has consistently accused Islamabad of harbouring militants who target both Afghanistan and India, a charge Pakistan vehemently denies.





The international community, including the United States and China, continues to monitor these developments closely. Both powers have stakes in regional stability, with Beijing invested in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Washington focused on counter-terrorism efforts post-withdrawal from Afghanistan.





As accusations fly, the underlying issues of border security, militancy, and internal governance persist. Pakistan grapples with rising insurgent violence, particularly from the TTP, which has intensified attacks since 2022, killing hundreds of security personnel.





Afghanistan, under Taliban rule, faces its own challenges in consolidating control and addressing humanitarian crises. The group's inability or unwillingness to curb cross-border militancy has fuelled Pakistan's frustrations, leading to unilateral strikes like the one in question.





India's vocal support for Afghan sovereignty serves strategic interests, including countering Pakistan's influence and bolstering ties with Kabul through development aid and capacity-building initiatives. Projects like the Chabahar Port and wheat shipments underscore New Delhi's commitment to a stable Afghanistan.





This episode risks further eroding trust in trilateral forums, such as the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue. Without de-escalation, it could spill over into heightened military posturing along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.





Ultimately, the strikes highlight the volatile interplay of internal failures and external adventurism in South Asia. Sustainable peace demands addressing root causes, including political reforms in Pakistan and inclusive governance in Afghanistan.





PTI







