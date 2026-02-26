



India's longstanding tradition of embracing Jewish communities without persecution or discrimination stands as a beacon of tolerance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared during his address to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem on 25 February 2026.





Speaking to the Knesset, Mr Modi highlighted that Jewish people have lived in India for centuries, preserving their faith while fully integrating into society. This harmonious coexistence, he noted, fills Indians with pride.





The Prime Minister traced these ancient bonds back over two millennia. He referenced the Book of Esther, which mentions India as Hodu, and the Talmud's accounts of trade between Jewish merchants and India via sea routes linking the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean.





These merchants, seeking opportunity and dignity, found a welcoming home in India and seamlessly became part of its fabric, Mr Modi recounted.





He spotlighted specific Jewish communities that have enriched Indian life: the Bene Israel of Maharashtra, the Cochin Jews of Kerala, the Baghdadi Jews of Kolkata and Mumbai, and the Bnei Menashe from India's North East.





In his home state of Gujarat, Mr Modi fondly recalled a school established by a Bene Israeli family, Mr and Mrs Best, which bears the apt name of Best School and remains an institution of excellence.





The Prime Minister lauded individual contributions, such as Edwyn Myers, who shaped India's Films Division and became a giant in Indian cinema. Doctor Reuben David founded the Kankaria Zoo in Ahmedabad.





Actor David Abraham Cheulkar, affectionately known as Uncle David, won hearts nationwide. Walter Kaufmann composed the signature tune for All India Radio, while David Sassoon built enduring institutions serving Indian society.





Mr Modi paid special tribute to Lieutenant General J.F.R. Jacob's pivotal role in the 1971 war against Pakistan. He shared personal anecdotes of post-retirement discussions with the general over tea, touching on India-Israel ties among other topics.





Countless others, he said, have woven their contributions into India's vibrant tapestry.





The address also acknowledged reverse migration, with many Indian Jews moving to Israel in the mid-20th century. Today, a thriving Indian-origin Jewish community bolsters modern Israel in labs, hospitals, classrooms, and on battlefields.





They cherish Israel as their fatherland and India as their motherland, Mr Modi affirmed, expressing national pride in their achievements.





India's links to the land extend to sacrifice, with over 4,000 Indian soldiers perishing in the region during the First World War. The 1918 cavalry charge at Haifa endures as a storied episode in military annals.





Major Thakur Dalpat Singh, hailed as the Hero of Haifa, embodies this shared legacy. Mr Modi recalled his moving visit to the Haifa memorial for Indian soldiers.





Reflecting on the recent International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Prime Minister condemned the Holocaust as humanity's darkest chapter. Yet, he illuminated acts of compassion amid turmoil.





The Maharaja of Nawanagar, Gujarat's Jam Saheb, provided refuge to Polish children, including Jewish ones, in those dire times. Mr Modi thanked Israel for unveiling a statue of the Jam Saheb in Moshav Nevatim, honouring this gesture.





Throughout, Mr Modi expressed India's deep admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and accomplishments, underscoring ties predating modern statehood.





