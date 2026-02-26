



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first world leader to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram, as reported by ANI on 26 February 2026.





This accomplishment underscores his unparalleled digital influence, outpacing all other global politicians on the platform.





Modi joined Instagram in 2014 and has steadily built this massive following through consistent engagement on issues ranging from national development to international diplomacy.





Notably, his follower count exceeds twice that of US President Donald Trump, who ranks second with 43.2 million followers.





The combined followers of the next five prominent world leaders—Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (15 million), Brazilian President Lula (14.4 million), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (11.6 million), and Argentine President Javier Milei (6.4 million)—still fall short of Modi's individual total.





Within India, the disparity is equally striking, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath trailing at 16.1 million followers and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 12.6 million.





This dominance highlights Modi's effective use of social media to connect directly with a vast audience, bypassing traditional channels.





The announcement coincides with Modi's ongoing two-day official visit to Israel, where he has been warmly received.





On 25 February, the Israeli Parliament, known as the Knesset, bestowed upon him the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal"—its highest honour.





This prestigious award recognises Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" in fortifying strategic ties between India and Israel.





The medal was presented following Modi's address to the Knesset, during which he received a standing ovation and frequent applause.





In his speech, Modi emphasised the deep historical bonds between the two nations, predating their modern statehood. He referenced ancient texts, noting that the Book of Esther mentions India as "Hodu," while the Talmud documents early trade exchanges over two millennia ago.





Modi also expressed profound admiration in India for Israel's resolve, courage, and accomplishments.





Post-speech, Modi engaged with Knesset members, who eagerly took selfies and photographs with him, reflecting the personal rapport he has cultivated.





This visit and accolade come amid strengthened India-Israel relations, particularly in defence, technology, and innovation—areas of keen interest given Modi's focus on indigenous manufacturing and strategic partnerships.





The timing of the Instagram milestone alongside these diplomatic triumphs amplifies Modi's global stature, blending soft power with hard diplomacy.





As India advances its defence modernisation and geopolitical outreach, such milestones signal the Prime Minister's multifaceted leadership on the world stage.





ANI







